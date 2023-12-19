Devastating Earthquake Claims Over 100 Lives in Northwestern China

At least 111 people have tragically lost their lives and more than 200 others have been injured following a powerful earthquake that struck northwest China. The earthquake, which occurred in Gansu Province late on Monday evening, has prompted a swift response from rescue workers and emergency management departments.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) initially reported the earthquake as a magnitude 5.9, warning of severe shaking and significant economic damage. However, Chinese authorities provided a slightly higher reading of 6.2-magnitude. The impact of this natural disaster is expected to be widespread, with extensive damage anticipated.

The epicenter of the earthquake is located approximately 23 miles to the west-northwest of Linxia Chengguanzhen, with a shallow depth of just over 6 miles. The provincial capital of Lanzhou, situated about 60 miles away, has felt the tremors as well.

The aftermath of this devastating earthquake has left communities in shock and mourning as they come to terms with the significant loss of life and destruction. Efforts are now focused on rescue and recovery operations to locate and assist survivors amidst the rubble.

FAQ:

Q: What is the magnitude of the earthquake?

A: The earthquake had a magnitude of 6.2 according to Chinese authorities.

Q: Where did the earthquake occur?

A: The earthquake struck in Gansu Province, northwest China.

Q: How many casualties are there?

A: At least 111 people have lost their lives, and over 200 others have been injured.

Q: What is the depth of the earthquake?

A: The earthquake had a shallow depth of just over 6 miles.

Sources:

– USGS: usgs.gov

– CNN: cnn.com