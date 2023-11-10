Violent Clashes Erupt in Tel Aviv, Prompting Government Action

Violent clashes erupted in Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday, resulting in numerous injuries and arrests. Both supporters and opponents of the Eritrean government were involved in the confrontations, which also involved clashes with Israeli police.

According to reports, over 100 individuals were injured in the disturbances, with a significant number of them being police officers. Among the injured, eight suffered serious injuries. Israeli police reported that 49 officers were injured, with 39 people arrested in connection with the clashes.

Videos circulating on social media showed clashes between Eritrean government supporters and anti-government protesters. Eritreans make up a large portion of African asylum seekers in Israel.

Israeli police employed stun grenades in an effort to disperse the crowd, while some protesters responded by hurling stones at the police and setting fire to trash bins.

The Tel Aviv Police released a statement explaining that they had made preparations for the planned protest, allocating a specific location and time. However, the protesters arrived earlier than expected and began disrupting public order. Some individuals engaged in violent acts and vandalism within the city streets.

In response to the disturbances, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was briefed and has instructed that order be restored. A special ministerial team will be convened to examine measures to be taken against those involved in the disturbances, including potential steps towards deportation.

