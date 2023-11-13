Tragic Clashes in Tel Aviv Leave Dozens Injured

Tel Aviv, known as Israel’s vibrant and bustling coastal city, was marred by violent clashes between two opposing groups, resulting in more than 100 people being injured. The skirmishes erupted during an Eritrea Day event, organized by the Eritrean embassy, where government supporters and opponents of President Isaias Afwerki clashed in a display of vehement disagreement.

Witnesses on the scene reported that the clashes quickly escalated into a chaotic scene, with police having to resort to firing stun grenades in an attempt to disperse the crowds. Social media footage highlighted the intensity of the clashes, showing government supporters wielding clubs to beat their anti-government counterparts. Some protesters retaliated by hurling stones at the police and setting fire to trash bins.

Medical officials confirmed that over 114 individuals, including around 30 police officers, required medical treatment due to the injuries sustained during the clashes. Scenes of individuals with head wounds and bloodied arms were witnessed, with some seeking refuge on the ground of a nearby children’s playground.

The event that triggered this outbreak of violence, Revolution Day on September 1, commemorates the start of the Eritrean War of Independence against Ethiopia in 1961. President Isaias Afwerki has been in power since Eritrea gained independence in 1993, prompting him to rule over a government accused of high repression. The international community has responded to these allegations by imposing sanctions on the country.

When asked about their motives for protesting, one dissenter in Tel Aviv expressed despair, questioning why the Israeli police granted permission to celebrate an event honoring a ruler they consider a dictator. This sentiment was shared by others who had sought shelter in Israel but now found themselves questioning their safety and purpose in the midst of such clashes.

The clashes in Tel Aviv echo a deeper issue involving Eritrean asylum seekers in Israel. Approximately 25,500 Eritrean nationals currently reside in Israel, seeking refuge from the persecution they may face if repatriated to their home country. Eritrea imposes strict exit permits on its citizens and enforces a mandatory military draft, causing many to flee in search of a better life elsewhere.

While the clashes have unfortunately come to an end, Israeli police and Border Police forces will continue to take action against those who have broken the law during the events. As the city recovers from this violent episode, the question of accommodating asylum seekers and finding a resolution to the underlying tensions still looms large.

