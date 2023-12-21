New Routes Created as Houthi Attacks Disrupt Shipping Industry

In a significant development for global trade, over 100 container ships have been rerouted away from the Suez Canal due to attacks by Houthi rebels off the western coast of Yemen. The shipping company Kuehne and Nagel has already identified 103 vessels that have changed course, with more expected to take the longer route around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope.

This diversion adds approximately 6,000 nautical miles to the typical journey from Asia to Europe, potentially causing delays of three to four weeks for product deliveries. These extensive reroutes are a direct reaction to the Houthi rebels, who, in response to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, have targeted ships. The United States, acknowledging the gravity of the situation, has expressed its intention to lead a naval coalition to safeguard shipping in the Suez Canal.

The Suez Canal, a critical trade route between Asia and Europe, sees around 19,000 ships pass through its waters annually. It is particularly essential for the transportation of goods and fossil fuels. To put the scale of the diversion into perspective, the ships that have already rerouted have a collective capacity of carrying 1.3 million 20ft containers.

Notably, oil and gas tankers have also opted for alternative routes, with BP being among the major companies publicly declaring their decision to divert. However, Shell has chosen not to disclose its actions in this regard.

The repercussions of these diversions are starting to manifest, contributing to the rise in oil prices. Brent crude oil futures, the global benchmark, increased by 1.2% on Wednesday, surpassing $80 per barrel, after falling below $74 just a week prior. If this trend continues, it could eventually lead to higher consumer energy tariffs, resulting in inflationary pressures.

Michael Aldwell, the board member for sea logistics at Kuehne and Nagel, explained that this extended time at sea is expected to occupy 20% of the global fleet capacity, potentially causing delays in the availability of shipping resources. Furthermore, returning empty equipment to Asia may face challenges, further impacting the reliability of supply chains as a whole.

Companies worldwide, including prominent car manufacturers, are closely monitoring the situation to assess the potential impact on their supply chains. It is worth noting that the disruption will not have any immediate effect on the retail industry this Christmas, as stocks are already built up in advance and products are either in stores or stored in warehouses within the UK.

While there have been minimal reports of adverse effects thus far, an extended disruption to normal shipping patterns could eventually lead to product shortages for consumers or parts shortages for manufacturers. Some manufacturers have already transitioned from “just-in-time” supply chains that heavily rely on prompt deliveries to a more resilient “just-in-case” model, which involves maintaining larger emergency stockpiles of parts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)