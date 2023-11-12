International Crackdown on West African Internet Scams Leads to Over 100 Arrests and 2 Million Euros Seized

An extensive multinational investigation, code-named “Operation Jackal”, has successfully dismantled West African criminal networks engaged in defrauding internet users. The operation, conducted in May across 21 countries spanning six continents, specifically targeted cybercrime groups such as the notorious Nigerian gang known as “Black Axe.” The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) led this unprecedented effort in collaboration with various law enforcement agencies.

Bringing cybercriminals to justice has become a shared global priority, and this operation highlights the unwavering commitment of Interpol to eradicate such criminal activities. Isaac Kehinde Oginni, the director of Interpol’s Financial Crime and Anti-corruption Centre (IFCACC), asserted that regardless of where these criminals hide in the vast expanse of cyberspace, Interpol will relentlessly pursue them.

During the two-week operation, authorities froze or seized a total of 2.15 million euros, effectively crippling the illicit activities of these criminal groups. Moreover, this joint effort led to the identification of 1,110 suspects, the arrest of 103 individuals involved in the scams, and the blocking of 208 bank accounts connected to these criminal networks. These significant actions not only disrupt the flow of illicit funds but also serve as a deterrent to future fraudulent activities.

This recent crackdown comes on the heels of a similar operation conducted in 2022, which resulted in the seizure of 1.2 million euros and 75 arrests. Both operations send a clear message that law enforcement agencies are committed to combating cybercrime and will work tirelessly to protect innocent internet users from falling victim to these scams.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are West African internet scams?



West African internet scams, often referred to as advance-fee fraud or 419 scams, involve fraudulent schemes where individuals or groups deceive others into sending money or personal information under false pretenses. These scams typically originate from West Africa, particularly Nigeria, and target individuals around the globe. What is the significance of “Operation Jackal”?



Operation Jackal is a multinational law enforcement operation aimed at dismantling West African criminal networks involved in internet scams. Led by Interpol, this operation resulted in over 100 arrests and the seizure of millions of euros, sending a strong message to cybercriminals that they will be pursued and held accountable for their actions. Why is Interpol involved in combating cybercrime?



Interpol, as the international policing organization, recognizes the global nature of cybercrime and the need for collaborative efforts to address this growing threat. By coordinating investigations and sharing intelligence among member countries, Interpol plays a crucial role in combating cybercriminals and safeguarding the security of cyberspace. How can individuals protect themselves from internet scams?



Prevention is key when it comes to avoiding internet scams. Here are some tips to stay safe: Be cautious of unsolicited emails or messages asking for personal information or money.

Verify the identity of the individuals or organizations involved before providing any sensitive information.

Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading attachments from unknown sources.

Use strong, unique passwords for online accounts and enable multi-factor authentication when possible.

Keep your devices and software up to date with the latest security patches. Where can I report internet scams?



If you believe you have fallen victim to an internet scam or have information about a scam, report it to your local law enforcement agency or the appropriate authorities in your country. You can also consider reporting it to a relevant cybercrime reporting center or the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) in the United States.

Sources:

– Interpol official website: www.interpol.int

– Reuters: www.reuters.com