UN Announces Successful Completion of Oil Transfer from Deteriorating Yemeni Tanker

The United Nations has confirmed that over a million barrels of oil have been safely transferred from an aging tanker off the coast of war-torn Yemen, avoiding a potential environmental disaster. This operation, hailed as a monumental success by the U.N., has prevented a catastrophic oil spill in the Red Sea.

The dilapidated vessel, known as FSO Safer, had been a cause for concern due to its deteriorating condition and the risk of a spill or explosion. It served as a floating storage and offloading facility for Yemen but had not been adequately maintained, resulting in damaged pipes and seawater in its engine compartment.

An international team embarked on the challenging task of siphoning the oil from the Safer on July 25. The transfer was completed aboard a replacement tanker named MOST Yemen, effectively reducing the risk of an ecological catastrophe.

Prior to the oil transfer, the Safer held four times the amount of oil that was spilled in the infamous Exxon Valdez disaster of 1989. This makes the successful completion of the operation all the more significant in averting a potential disaster.

The removal of the oil marks a major milestone in the overall plan, which still requires additional funding to transport the oil elsewhere and relocate the Safer. While most of the oil has been extracted, a small amount remains inside the Safer’s hull, mixed with sediment that will be removed during the final cleaning phase. The U.N. emphasizes the need to install a secure system for mooring the replacement tanker in deep water.

David Gressly, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, expressed gratitude for the united efforts that made this operation possible. Both international organizations and rights groups have long warned about the dangers posed by the deteriorating tanker. The U.N.-led initiative to access the ship and secure financial support from international donors proved crucial in overcoming the obstacles created by the conflicting parties involved in the war.

While the successful oil transfer is indeed a significant achievement, there is still work to be done. The U.N. calls for continued financial support from the international community and the private sector to address the remaining environmental threats and fill the $22 million funding gap necessary to complete the job.

The Safer, a Japanese-made vessel built in the 1970s, was originally intended for the Yemeni government’s storage of up to 3 million barrels of oil for export. With its 34 storage tanks, the ship measures 360 meters in length. The U.N. contracted the maritime services company Boskalis and its subsidiary, SMIT Salvage, to carry out the oil removal operation under challenging conditions in the Red Sea.

Yemen’s ongoing civil war adds another layer of complexity to this achievement. The conflict, which began in 2014, saw the Houthi rebels seize control of the capital, Sanaa, and significant parts of northern Yemen, forcing the government into exile. A coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE intervened to restore the internationally recognized government. In such a strife-torn region, the successful completion of this salvage operation highlights the potential for remarkable accomplishments.

As Adam Steiner, chief of the U.N. Development Program, stated, the Safer tanker was once referred to as a ticking time bomb, but today, that threat has been eliminated. The collaborative efforts of various stakeholders have proven that in the midst of a conflict zone, seemingly impossible tasks can become possible.

