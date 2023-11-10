Resistance Continues: Iranian Authorities Brace for Renewed Protests

While Iranian authorities prepare for potential unrest on the anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody, resistance against the hardline government persists in various forms, according to many Iranians. The death of Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, triggered a series of protests across Iran that posed a significant challenge to the regime. These protests, initially focused on women’s rights, evolved into a demand for the downfall of the entire Iranian regime.

Amid severe crackdowns, internet blackouts, arrests, and executions, the protests failed to initiate a full-scale popular revolution. However, Iranians continue to defy the repressive regime, as demonstrated by women who refuse to wear the hijab. Despite the risks of arrest, fines, physical attacks, or closure of businesses, many women are seen in public spaces, their hair uncovered. Some businesses choose to disregard government orders to turn away female customers without hijabs as a show of solidarity.

The resistance movement goes beyond the anti-hijab protests. Iranians have engaged in demonstrations over issues such as water shortages, high inflation, and economic pressure. While the state maintains its repressive tactics, protests persist, indicating a shift and change in Iranian society.

Sanam Vakil, director of the MENA program at Chatham House, observed that despite the government’s ability to exert control, people are fighting back in different ways. Protest actions, though not organized, demonstrate a resistance against the status quo.

As the anniversary of Amini’s death approaches, Iranian authorities are aggressively denouncing the protests and apprehending activists, signaling their concern about potential unrest. However, the spirit of resistance prevails among Iranians who are determined to challenge the regime.