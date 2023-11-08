Typhoon Khanun Disrupts Travel and Prompts Evacuations in Japan

Japan is facing the wrath of Typhoon Khanun, as the country braces for heavy rain, strong winds, and potential flooding. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has cancelled hundreds of flights and advised over 60,000 households in southern regions to evacuate. The slow-moving typhoon is currently located 200 km (124 miles) south of Japan’s Kyushu island, with projections indicating it will reach South Korea’s southern coast later this week.

The JMA warns of thunderstorms and up to 400 mm (16 inches) of precipitation in areas of Kyushu and Shikoku islands within the next 24 hours. Furthermore, cities such as Osaka and Nagoya in northern regions may also be affected. The agency adds that due to the typhoon’s sluggish pace, total rainfall could far exceed the usual monthly average for August.

Transportation services, including trains, flights, and ferries, have been halted for the coming days. In Nagasaki, a memorial event commemorating the U.S. atomic bombing anniversary has been relocated to an indoor convention center. Meanwhile, in Kagoshima prefecture, 60,000 households have been advised to evacuate.

The impact on industries is also evident. Mazda Motor has decided to suspend production at its plants in Hiroshima and Yamaguchi, situated on Honshu island’s western part. The storm initially hit Okinawa last week, causing power outages in over 200,000 buildings. Although it has weakened since, Khanun still maintains wind speeds of up to 144 kph (89 mph).

Airlines, including Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, have already cancelled 222 flights on Tuesday, bringing the total number of disrupted flights to 2,715 since the arrival of Typhoon Khanun. South Korea, anticipating the typhoon’s approach, has also begun evacuating participants at the World Scout Jamboree.

In addition to Typhoon Khanun, another typhoon named Lan has formed in the Pacific. With winds reaching up to 180 kph (112 mph), Typhoon Lan is predicted to reach central Japan on Sunday, thereby prolonging the period of concern and potential disruptions.

As Japan navigates these potentially catastrophic weather conditions, the focus remains on safeguarding communities and mitigating the impact on daily life. The resilience and preparedness of the regions affected will be tested, and communities will rally together to weather the storm and emerge stronger on the other side.