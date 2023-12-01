New Hamas Attack Plan Discovered: Israeli Officials Knew in Advance

Israeli officials were in possession of a detailed document outlining Hamas’ battle plan for a terror attack over a year before it actually took place, according to a report by the New York Times. This document, codenamed “Jericho Wall,” described step by step the kind of deadly incursion that Hamas carried out in Israeli territory in October. It detailed an assault that aimed to overpower fortifications around the Gaza Strip, occupy Israeli cities, and target key military bases.

Despite having knowledge of the plan, Israeli military and intelligence officials dismissed it, believing that Hamas would not be able to execute such a complex attack. However, on October 7, Hamas militants carried out a coordinated assault, crossing the border from Gaza and resulting in the capture of over 200 hostages and the loss of approximately 1,200 lives. This attack was the largest of its kind since the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948.

The revelation of this battle plan and its subsequent execution raised questions about the effectiveness of Israeli intelligence and the failure to prevent such a devastating attack. In October, several top defense and security officials took responsibility for the intelligence missteps that led to the assault.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced public criticism when he accused security chiefs, in a now-deleted social media post, of failing to warn him about the imminent attack. He claimed that all defense officials had assessed that Hamas was deterred, contrary to the reality of the situation.

The “Jericho Wall” document had been circulated among Israeli military and intelligence leaders, but it remains uncertain whether Netanyahu or other top political leaders were aware of its existence.

