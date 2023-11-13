Democrats Express Concerns Over Israeli Response, Urging Biden to Take Action

As President Biden continues to show support for Israel in the ongoing conflict with Palestine, some of his fellow Democrats are raising concerns about the methods being employed by the Israeli government. While Biden has yet to comment on Israel’s recent actions, various members of the Democratic Party have criticized the slow pace of humanitarian aid, the blackout on communication channels, and the increasing death toll among Palestinian civilians. The Democratic senators, including Chris Murphy, Chris Van Hollen, and Jeff Merkley, have urged Biden to work with Israel, Egypt, and the United Nations to deliver essential supplies, such as fuel, to Gaza.

While the Democrats maintain their support for Israel’s right to defend itself, they also question whether Israel has clear objectives and an achievable plan in place for the conflict. Concerns are being raised about the potential impact of a prolonged ground assault, including the unintended consequences that may arise. The senators emphasize that if the United States is partially funding the war effort, it is important to ensure that the plan being executed is effective.

President Biden recently spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasizing the need for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, the criticisms from within his own party are posing new challenges for Biden, who risks being held accountable for Israel’s actions due to his close alignment with the country. Administration officials claim that they are privately discussing concerns with Israel about the operation’s objectives and strategies. They recognize the complexity of the situation on the ground, pointing out that Hamas militants are taking advantage of civilian populations, putting innocent lives at risk.

While the United States continues to engage with Israeli counterparts and ask tough questions about their approach, the Biden administration emphasizes that the decisions made ultimately rest with Israel. The President maintains that Israel has the right to defend its citizens but expects them to conduct their operations in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law that prioritizes the protection of civilians.

In addition to fuel, the Democratic senators are specifically calling for the restoration of communication channels in Gaza. They argue that the blackout hampers the work of essential aid groups and journalists on the ground and further exacerbates the dire humanitarian situation. Immediate action is required to address the insufficiency of food, water, medicine, and fuel, as well as the dangerous proximity of civilians to military operations.

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues, it is evident that divisions within the Democratic Party regarding Israel’s response are becoming more pronounced. While Biden maintains his support for Israel, the pressure from his fellow Democrats may push him to take a more proactive role in addressing the concerns raised. It remains to be seen how this will impact the ongoing conflict and the relationship between the United States and Israel moving forward.

