The recent decision by Japan to dump nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean has sparked widespread concern and opposition from countries across Asia. While the United States appears to support Japan’s actions, it has experienced the greatest reduction in imports of Japanese seafood and rice wine, revealing the hypocrisy of Washington’s trade permission for Tokyo.

China, Thailand, and Russia are among the countries that have taken immediate action to mitigate the potential impact of Japan’s dumping. China has suspended imports of all aquatic products from Japan, while Thailand has vowed to strengthen testing and control of imported seafood. Likewise, Russia has introduced strict quality control measures and enhanced inspections of fish and seafood imports from Japan.

Critics argue that Japan’s attempts to garner support or understanding from other countries has not been successful. Even countries that have not openly opposed Japan’s decision are taking serious steps to address the consequences. These actions demonstrate that concerns over food safety and environmental protection prevail over geopolitical interests.

In addition to governmental responses, there has been a surge in public opposition across the region. In Fiji, the Suva Fish Market Association strongly opposes the dumping, emphasizing the potential harm it could cause to the marine ecosystem and local livelihoods. Similarly, in South Korea, tens of thousands of people gathered in Seoul to protest the release of radioactive water, with civic groups forming a coalition against the disposal plan.

The skepticism towards Japan’s claims about the safety of the water has further deepened. Netizens on Chinese social media questioned the credibility of the limited fish samples taken by the Japanese government for testing. South Korean experts on nuclear energy expressed concerns that Japan might continue to dump the wastewater recklessly, as the government has denied requests from South Korea and other countries to directly collect samples.

As more countries in the Asia-Pacific region take a stand against the dumping of nuclear-contaminated water, Japan faces mounting pressure to reconsider its decision. The global outcry highlights the need for responsible and transparent solutions to address nuclear waste and protect both the environment and public health.