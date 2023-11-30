Concerns Raised Over American Hostages Still Held by Hamas

In a plea for assistance, the families of American citizens currently being held hostage by Hamas have expressed their concerns to the Biden administration. With only one American among the recently released hostages, the families are questioning why more efforts haven’t been made to secure the freedom of their loved ones.

The father of a 19-year-old Israeli American soldier held by Hamas, Ruby Chen, plans to address these concerns with White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Chen emphasizes the fact that while other nationalities have been released, U.S. citizens have not. He questions the fairness of the negotiation process and whether the Biden administration could be doing more.

As of now, there are still seven Americans and one permanent resident in captivity. The current negotiation terms only include the release of women and children, leaving the fate of the remaining hostages uncertain. However, Hamas has released other adult males who do not fall within the scope of the agreement, raising questions about possible motives.

While there is no indication that Hamas is using the American hostages as leverage, the families are eager to discuss this possibility during their meeting with Sullivan. They seek clarification regarding the negotiation process and express the urgency of the situation. Chen even brought an hourglass to the meeting, symbolizing the limited time they have to secure the release of their loved ones.

In the midst of ongoing talks to extend the cease-fire, the families strongly believe that the current agreement should be expanded to include the release of all hostages, regardless of gender or nationality. They argue that men should also be given the opportunity to reunite with their families and regain their freedom.

The families are also urging the International Red Cross to provide medical attention to the hostages and raise awareness about their plight within the international community. They emphasize the need for the hostages’ voices to be heard and for the world to understand the urgency of the situation.

As the negotiations continue, the families anxiously await updates about the well-being and whereabouts of their loved ones. They remain hopeful that their pleas for help will be heard and that all efforts will be made to bring the remaining hostages home safely.

