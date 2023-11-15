Tokyo — In a significant move to address its operations’ existential threats, the branch of the Unification Church in Japan announced on Tuesday that it would offer up to $67 million in compensation to victims of the group’s controversial high-pressure and allegedly fraudulent donation tactics. This comes as the Tokyo District Court deliberates revoking the tax-exempt status of the organization, commonly known as the “Moonies,” and placing its assets in liquidation.

Rather than relying on quotes, it is important to note that the Unification Church in Japan has already paid out $29 million in compensation in response to 664 claims as of October, according to Tomihiro Tanaka, the leader of the organization. This latest initiative aims to address the suffering of second-generation members and other citizens who have been negatively affected by their practices.

The Unification Church, originally founded in South Korea in 1954, expanded its presence to Japan in the 1960s by cultivating close ties with Japan’s conservative ruling party. One of the notable endeavors of its founder, Rev. Sun Myung Moon, was a plan to build a world-record-breaking 140-mile, $170 billion undersea tunnel between Japan and South Korea, partially financed by followers’ donations.

The Unification Church’s offer to establish a victims’ compensation fund not only seeks to alleviate the financial burden of confirmed victims but also aims to dispel speculation that the church might attempt to move its assets overseas to avoid responsibility. However, a group of lawyers representing the victims has raised concerns that the damages sought by 130 confirmed victims are much higher, estimating it to be around $700 million, which is ten times more than the church’s offering.

With approximately 600,000 members in Japan, of which only 100,000 remain active, the Unification Church has faced challenges in retaining second-generation members and has also encountered harassment and ostracism. The government’s efforts to seek the dissolution of the church have been supported by a significant 86% of respondents in a Kyodo News poll.

It is important to note that if the Unification Church were to lose its religious status for engaging in illegal activities, it would be only the third case of its kind in Japan, following the disbandment of the Aum Shinrikyo religious cult after the 1995 Tokyo subway sarin gas attack. Revocation verdicts and potential appeals could protract legal proceedings for years.

The Unification Church’s financial success in Japan, which has been its most lucrative source of income, has raised questions about the impact of pressure on followers to contribute substantial amounts of money for religious purposes, including purchasing religious items and participating in field trips to South Korea.

This pivotal moment for the Unification Church in Japan not only marks a turning point for victims seeking justice but also raises broader concerns about religious freedom and the regulation of religious organizations in the country. As Japanese law protects religious freedom, it has allowed around 180,000 religious groups to flourish, despite the majority of citizens considering themselves non-religious.

The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year by an embittered individual affiliated with the Unification Church has further illuminated the controversies surrounding the organization. The son of one of the church’s followers, driven to act by his family’s financial ruin due to excessive donations, has redirected public attention to the church’s victims.

Overall, the Unification Church in Japan’s announcement of compensation for victims and its ongoing legal battle exemplify the complexities at the intersection of religion, legal proceedings, and societal perceptions. With the future of the organization hanging in the balance, questions surrounding accountability, transparency, and the well-being of followers remain at the forefront of public discourse.

