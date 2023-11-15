The Elusive Figure Behind the Religious Unrest in India

By [Your Name]

In the wake of recent religious violence in the Indian state of Haryana, a 28-year-old man named Mohit Yadav, also known as Monu Manesar, has been accused of playing a central role in the deadly events. The clashes occurred during a religious procession organized by Hindu nationalist groups Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and resulted in the loss of lives and extensive damage to property.

While the police attribute the violence to the stoning of the procession, many residents of Nuh, where the violence broke out, and Muslim politicians contend that it was a video released by Manesar that sparked the unrest. They argue that without the video, the situation would not have escalated to such levels.

Manesar, a member of the Bajrang Dal and the head of the Cow Protection Unit of his organization, has long been a controversial figure. Apart from his day job of renting out properties, he has garnered attention through his political activism. Manesar’s social media accounts boast pictures of him posing with firearms, high-ranking government officials, and influential ministers.

His primary focus, however, is his work in protecting Hinduism and cows, both of which have significant cultural and religious significance for many Hindus in India. The slaughter of cows is outlawed in several Indian states, and allegations of cow smuggling often lead to violence against Muslims, who are primarily involved in the trade.

While Manesar and his supporters claim that they work within the confines of the law and collaborate with the authorities, there is evidence to suggest otherwise. Over the years, Manesar and his followers have shared photographs and videos depicting alleged cow smugglers being assaulted, harassed, and forced to chant slogans. In some images, Manesar himself can be seen with bruised and battered Muslim men.

Manesar has also been implicated in several criminal cases, including the murder of two Muslim men. Court documents suggest that the victims were abducted, brutally assaulted, and later found dead. Despite the charges against him, Manesar remains at large. Although the police claim to be unable to locate him, new videos featuring Manesar continue to surface on social media.

The media’s ability to track down and interview Manesar raises questions about the police’s efforts to apprehend him. Critics argue that his frequent appearances in the media demonstrate a lack of commitment from the authorities.

As the pressure mounts on the police to bring Manesar to justice, he recently spoke on a news channel and expressed his willingness to surrender to the authorities to clear his name. However, conflicting statements from Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar and Manesar himself regarding his status as a wanted individual further complicate the situation.

For now, the search for Monu Manesar continues, fueled by a desire to address the religious tensions and bring closure to the communities affected by the violence.

