India’s Cow Vigilante Streamers: A Digital Spectacle of Violence

In the small town of Hussainpur, India, a man named Monu Manesar has gained fame and influence through his acts of violence. He leads a self-proclaimed “cow protection” squad that intercepts drivers suspected of transporting and slaughtering cows, a job often associated with Muslims in India. But what sets Manesar apart from previous cow vigilantes is his use of social media platforms to livestream his violent attacks.

Manesar’s Facebook page, which has amassed a significant following, is filled with videos showcasing his encounters with cow transporters. He films himself exchanging gunfire, ramming cattle trucks with his SUV, and physically assaulting those he accuses of cow slaughter. His fans on YouTube and Facebook shower him with praise, with comments full of heart emojis, applauding his efforts as the work of God.

This phenomenon of cow vigilante streamers is a reflection of how social media platforms, including YouTube and Facebook, have become tools for polarizing India and asserting Hindu dominance. Manesar’s rise to fame and the increasing extremism and flamboyance of cow vigilantes in recent years can be attributed to the support they receive from American social media companies and the political protection they enjoy from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While vigilantes in the past operated discreetly in a legal gray area, the advent of social media has allowed them to broadcast their violence to a wide audience, amplifying their message and garnering support. Manesar’s videos, filled with scenes of intimidation and brutality, have attracted a significant following, earning him awards from YouTube and a verified badge on Instagram.

However, this use of social media platforms to propagate violence and incite hatred has come under scrutiny. Various complaints have been filed against Manesar and his followers, accusing them of involvement in shootings and killings. Despite warnings from Indian activists, Silicon Valley companies failed to take decisive action against Manesar until his channel was eventually terminated following a review of his videos. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, stated that it removes accounts that repeatedly violate bans on violent content.

The story of Monu Manesar and his gang sheds light on the larger issue of Hindu nationalist groups using technology to advance their ideologies and consolidate their control in India. The BJP, aligned with these groups, has harnessed the power of social media platforms to rally its base and assert Hindu supremacy.

As India grapples with the impact of digital technology on its social fabric, questions arise regarding the accountability of social media companies and their responsibility to regulate content. The rise of cow vigilante streamers highlights the need for stricter measures to prevent the dissemination of violent content and the incitement of communal tensions.

FAQ:

What is a cow vigilante streamer? A cow vigilante streamer is an individual who live-streams their acts of violence and intimidation against those suspected of cow slaughter or transportation. These individuals often use social media platforms to amplify their message and gain support. Why are cow vigilante streamers gaining popularity? Cow vigilante streamers have gained popularity due to their use of social media platforms and the support they receive from Hindu nationalist groups. Their videos, filled with scenes of violence, resonate with a segment of the population that aligns with their ideologies. What is the role of social media platforms in this phenomenon? Social media platforms have provided a platform for cow vigilante streamers to broadcast their acts of violence and gain a following. However, there is growing concern about the role these platforms play in amplifying hate speech and inciting communal tensions. What actions have social media companies taken against cow vigilante streamers? Social media companies have faced criticism for their delayed response to the rise of cow vigilante streamers. While they have eventually taken action by removing accounts that repeatedly violate bans on violent content, questions remain about their accountability and the effectiveness of their content moderation policies.

(Source: The Washington Post)