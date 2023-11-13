New Pro-EU Government in Montenegro Embarks on Path to European Union Membership

In a significant development for Montenegro, its parliament has recently appointed a new government consisting of a coalition of pro-European and pro-Serb parties. Led by economist Milojko Spajic of the Europe Now Movement, the government is expected to guide the small Balkan country in its endeavors to join the European Union. Comprising 19 ministries and five deputy prime ministers, the newly-formed government includes representatives from the pro-European Democrats, the pro-Serbian Socialist People’s Party, as well as five parties representing the Albanian minority.

The new government’s agenda is primarily focused on four key foreign policy priorities. Firstly, it aims to secure full membership in the European Union. Secondly, it seeks to ensure active and credible membership in NATO. Thirdly, it seeks to improve relations with its neighbors. Lastly, the government aims to strengthen Montenegro’s role in various multilateral organizations.

Under the leadership of Milojko Spajic, the government plans to implement economic policies aimed at enhancing the living standards of Montenegro’s population, which currently stands at approximately 620,000. These policies include reforms to boost fiscal revenue, attract investment, and foster a favorable business climate and judiciary system.

Following vigorous debates, the newly-appointed government garnered support from 46 out of 81 lawmakers in the parliament. Notably, the pro-Serb and pro-Russia alliance, For A Better Montenegro, agreed to back Spajic’s cabinet in exchange for several significant positions within the government.

In its first session, the government decided to postpone a scheduled population and household census for 30 days due to technical difficulties and concerns raised by opposition parties regarding transparency. Spajic assured the public that measures will be taken to address the issues, including the installation of software that would allow citizens to review their individual data in the system. Additionally, opposition members will be included in the census commissions to ensure the process’s fairness and credibility.

According to the World Bank, Montenegro’s economy, heavily dependent on the country’s thriving tourism industry along the Adriatic coast, is projected to experience a growth rate of 4.8% in 2023. Notably, Montenegro adopted the euro as its de facto currency in 2002.

Montenegro’s journey towards EU membership has not been without its challenges. In 2017, the country faced a failed coup attempt, which the government at the time attributed to Russian agents and Serbian nationalists. However, Russia and Serbia strongly denied any involvement. Further reinforcing its commitment to the EU, Montenegro joined the bloc’s sanctions against Russia after the latter’s invasion of Ukraine. Montenegro also provided aid to Ukraine and expelled a number of Russian diplomats, earning itself a spot on the Kremlin’s list of unfriendly states.

As Montenegro’s new government takes shape, its pro-European and pro-Serb composition offers a unique opportunity for the country to navigate its path towards EU membership while balancing regional dynamics. With its focus on economic development, improving living standards, and strengthening international engagements, Montenegro is poised to make significant strides in its journey towards the European Union.

FAQs

1. What are the main goals of Montenegro’s new government?

The new government of Montenegro is primarily focused on achieving full membership in the European Union, while also emphasizing active and credible membership in NATO. Additionally, the government aims to improve relations with neighboring countries and strengthen Montenegro’s role in multilateral organizations.

2. What economic policies will the government implement?

The government plans to implement economic policies aimed at enhancing the living standards of Montenegro’s population. These policies include reforms to generate more fiscal revenue, attract investment, create a favorable business climate, and improve the judiciary system.

3. Why was the population census postponed?

The government decided to postpone the population and household census for 30 days due to technical problems and concerns raised by opposition parties regarding transparency. The government aims to address these issues by installing software that will allow citizens to verify their individual data and ensuring that opposition members are involved in the census commissions.

4. What is the economic outlook for Montenegro?

According to the World Bank, Montenegro’s economy, which heavily relies on its thriving tourism industry along the Adriatic coast, is projected to grow by 4.8% in 2023.

Sources:

– [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/)