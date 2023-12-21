Mother Sends Message of Forgiveness and Support to Israeli Soldiers

A mother’s unconditional love and forgiveness have touched the hearts of Israeli soldiers involved in a tragic incident. Iris Haim, the mother of Yotam Haim, one of three hostages mistakenly shot dead by Israeli troops, delivered a powerful message of love and support to the unit responsible.

In a heartfelt recorded message to the Bislamach Brigade’s 17th Battalion, Haim expressed her deep love for the soldiers, reassuring them that the tragedy was not their fault. She emphasized that Hamas was solely to blame for the unfortunate events. Haim urged the soldiers to continue their fight against terrorism, viewing their mission as the best way to ensure the safety and well-being of the people of Israel.

Instead of attributing deliberate harm to the soldiers, Haim encouraged them to prioritize their own safety, understanding that by doing so, they were also protecting their fellow citizens. She extended an open invitation for the soldiers to visit her family when the opportunity arose, expressing gratitude for their actions, however challenging and somber they may have been.

Haim emphasized that neither she, her husband, her daughter, nor Yotam’s brother harbored any judgment or anger towards the soldiers. Love was the only sentiment they felt.

In a separate development, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recovered video footage from a camera attached to a military dog. The footage captured the voice of one of the hostages crying out for help five days before their deaths. The recording, discovered days after the tragedy occurred, shed light on the desperate situation the hostages faced.

The IDF’s investigation revealed that soldiers may have mistaken the cries for help as part of a terrorist ruse, given the chaotic nature of the battle. Previous accounts suggested that the hostages approached the soldiers shirtless, waving a white flag, and with their hands raised. However, the troops believed they were terrorists and shot them. Furthermore, the captives left signs pleading for assistance, which the soldiers also believed were deceptive tactics employed by Hamas.

The focus of the investigation has been Yotam’s death, as his attempt to escape back into a building was tragically met with fatal gunfire from one of the soldiers, despite the commander’s order to hold fire.

As a result of this incident, the IDF has implemented new protocols for ground troops to better handle situations where hostages may attempt to flee captivity.

