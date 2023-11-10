Israeli Woman’s Tragic Death Highlights Concerns Over Rising Anti-Semitism in the US

The recent killing of an Israeli festival-goer by Hamas militants has left her mother devastated and concerned about the growing anti-Semitic sentiments that have been on display during the demonstrations in the US. Hannie Ricardo, a former lecturer and resident of New York, who considered the city her home, now worries for her American friends. She urges them to “wake up” to the support received by terrorists and hopes her message will resonate with them.

Hannie Ricardo tragically lost her youngest daughter, Oriya, to the violent attack carried out by Hamas militants. She had been excitedly preparing to move into a new apartment and was looking forward to a visit from Oriya when she received the heartbreaking news. Instead of the joyous occasion she anticipated, Hannie found herself burying her own child.

This senseless act of violence has prompted Hannie Ricardo to speak out and raise awareness about the dangers of Hamas and the rise of anti-Semitism. She wants people to understand the significance of the situation and the impact it has on individuals and communities. Quotes from Ricardo emphasize her determination to be heard: “I will shout…until they start listening.”

Oriya was a vibrant young woman who loved dancing, and her mother describes her as someone who could conquer anything, especially people’s hearts. She was one of the many innocent festival-goers who were caught in the crossfire during the brutal assault. The incident resulted in the deaths of at least 260 civilians, making it one of the deadliest mass casualty incidents in Israeli history.

The loss of Oriya has left Hannie Ricardo devastated. She speaks of her daughter’s courage and describes her as a loyal friend with a cheerful personality and a captivating smile. The grief and pain she feels are beyond words. As a mother, her heart now feels lifeless, and she struggles to comprehend how one can live without a heart.

Ricardo also voices her concerns about the anti-Israel protests that have been taking place in the US. She worries that many Americans are taking sides without fully understanding the complexities of the situation. She believes that there needs to be more critical thinking and a discussion about the interpretation of freedom of speech when it turns into hate.

As someone with a master’s degree in Jewish studies, Hannie Ricardo draws attention to the significance of the attack on Israel, calling it the “Holocaust of 2023.” Her personal history, with her mother being a Holocaust survivor and her father arriving in Israel before its establishment, adds to the weight of the tragedy she has experienced.

In these troubling times, Hannie Ricardo’s message to those opposing Israel is clear: “Wake up and start doubting.” She hopes to inspire a greater awareness and understanding of the dangers faced by Israeli citizens and aims to encourage a more nuanced perspective on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

