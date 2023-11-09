Moldova’s Pro-European Party Dominates Local Elections, Facing Challenges in Big Cities

In Moldova’s recent local election, the pro-European party led by President Maia Sandu emerged victorious in multiple localities across the country. However, they faced significant challenges in winning mayoral seats in the major cities. The election, viewed as a crucial test for Sandu’s pro-European agenda, was held under the shadow of allegations of foreign interference and the exclusion of a pro-Russian party.

While the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) secured over 40% of the votes for mayors, city councillors, and district and village councils, they were unable to gain control of the major urban centers. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) highlighted that the electoral campaign was marred by the infiltration of illicit funds and foreign influence, which distorted the process and influenced voters.

Authorities in Moldova had accused Russia of attempting to manipulate the election by funneling $5 million to criminal groups associated with a fugitive businessman. These allegations further strained the relationship between Moldova and Russia, already tense due to Sandu’s vocal opposition to the Russian occupation of Ukraine.

Additionally, the decision to bar the Chance party, linked to the aforementioned businessman, from participating in the election limited the choices available to voters and resulted in uncontested races in some smaller localities. The OSCE criticized this decision, stating that it contradicted international standards and hindered the democratic process.

While PAS secured mayoral seats in numerous villages and towns, their candidates were unable to clinch victory in the major cities, including the capital city, Chisinau. Incumbent mayor Ion Ceban narrowly won re-election, narrowly avoiding a second round of voting.

Despite these limitations, PAS remains optimistic about the results of the election. Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu, vice chairman of PAS, highlighted that Moldova’s pro-European stance had received solid support across the country.

This election marks the last nationwide vote before the presidential election scheduled for November 2024. Moldova, a small ex-Soviet state, aims to strengthen its ties with the European Union and distance itself from Russian influence. President Sandu has been an outspoken critic of Russian aggression and has accused Moscow of plotting against her government.

In conclusion, Moldova’s pro-European party achieved significant wins in local elections, but faced hurdles in securing mayoral seats in major cities. The allegations of foreign meddling and the exclusion of a pro-Russian party added complexity to the electoral process. Nonetheless, the election results demonstrate the country’s ongoing commitment to its pro-European agenda and its aspirations to join the European Union.