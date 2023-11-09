Moldova’s President Accuses Wagner Paramilitary Force of Plotting Coup

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, President Maia Sandu of Moldova made a startling revelation, declaring that the Russian Wagner paramilitary force was behind an attempt to foment a coup against her government. Sandu, a pro-European leader, believes that the late leader of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, orchestrated the bid to overthrow her. While Russia’s foreign ministry has denied these allegations and accused Moldova of harboring an anti-Russian agenda, Sandu remains convinced of their involvement.

Sandu also stated that Moscow continues to engage in efforts to destabilize Moldova, particularly by channeling funds to bribe voters in the upcoming local elections. She emphasized that it is imperative to protect the country from such threats, as the situation has become truly dramatic. Sandu believes that the coup plot was part of a broader scheme by Wagner to incite violence during anti-government protests that have been occurring periodically since last year.

Since her election in 2020, Sandu’s government has distanced itself from Russia, denouncing its war in Ukraine and pursuing EU membership. Moldova has faced ongoing pressure from Russia in various forms, from energy pricing disputes to the influence exerted through the pro-Russian separatist enclave of Transdniestria.

The president expressed concern that Russia’s pressure on Moldova would only intensify. Their attempts to manipulate energy supplies and overthrow the government have failed, leading them to resort to massive interference in the upcoming elections. Sandu revealed that Moldova’s intelligence services have already uncovered at least 20 million euros in Russian financing, with the actual amount likely to be higher. Furthermore, Moldovan authorities have recently seized thousands of bank cards issued in Dubai, which were intended to be used for bribery purposes.

Sandu’s party, the PAS, holds a parliamentary majority but faces competition in towns and cities throughout the country, where pro-European policies encounter resistance. Despite these challenges, Sandu remains resolute in her commitment to protecting Moldova’s sovereignty and ensuring democratic processes prevail.

As Moldova prepares for the local elections, it is essential to address the attempted coup and foreign interference seriously. The integrity of the democratic process must be safeguarded to uphold the will of the Moldovan people and preserve the nation’s autonomy on its path toward European integration.