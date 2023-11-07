Mohamed Al Fayed, Former Owner of Harrods, Passes Away at 94

Mohamed Al Fayed, the renowned business tycoon and former owner of Harrods, has sadly passed away at the age of 94. Al Fayed’s death comes almost 26 years after the tragic car crash in Paris that claimed the lives of his eldest son, Dodi, and the beloved Princess of Wales, Diana, on August 31, 1997.

In a statement released by Fulham FC, Al Fayed’s family confirmed his peaceful passing due to old age on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. They expressed that he had enjoyed a long and fulfilling retirement, surrounded by his loved ones, and requested privacy during this difficult time.

Egyptian-born Al Fayed began his business journey after meeting his first wife, Samira Khashoggi, who introduced him to the world of business through her brother, Saudi millionaire arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi. This connection opened doors for him in Egypt, leading him to establish his own successful shipping business and later becoming an advisor to the Sultan of Brunei.

In the 1970s, Al Fayed relocated to Britain, where he, along with his brother Ali, made headlines by acquiring the iconic Paris Ritz Hotel in 1979. However, their most notable achievement was the acquisition of Harrods in 1985, following a well-publicized battle with British businessman Roland “Tiny” Rowland. The brothers’ £615m takeover bid for the prestigious Knightsbridge store proved successful.

Despite facing controversies throughout his career, including accusations of dishonesty during the bid for Harrods and a scandal involving Conservative MPs accepting bribes in exchange for parliamentary support, Al Fayed’s contributions to the business world, as well as his exposure of political corruption, cannot be denied.

In 2010, he made headlines again by selling Harrods to Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund. Al Fayed’s ambitions and eccentricities extended beyond the business realm, as he unsuccessfully attempted to revive the satirical magazine Punch and became the owner of Fulham football club in 1997, transforming it into a top-flight team.

While Al Fayed never gained British citizenship, he left an indelible mark on the country’s culture, even featuring in the hit series The Crown. His legacy encompasses more than his business achievements, with the founding of the Al Fayed Charitable Foundation in 1987, aimed at improving the lives of underprivileged and disadvantaged children.

The passing of Mohamed Al Fayed leaves a void in the business world, but his impacts as a visionary entrepreneur, philanthropist, and colorful personality will forever be remembered and cherished.