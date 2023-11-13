Rahul Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi’s Proposal to Change India’s Name

India’s opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, has voiced his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plans to change the country’s name from India to Bharat, labelling it as “absurd.” Gandhi, who is currently on a trip to Europe, made these remarks during an interview with Al Jazeera in Brussels.

The controversy surrounding the proposed name change arose after the Modi government decided to use the term Bharat instead of India in invitations for the G20 summit in New Delhi. This move sparked outrage and led to a heated debate among politicians and the general public.

Gandhi believes that the uproar over the name change is merely a diversionary tactic employed by the Modi government. He argues that whenever important issues, such as Gautam Adani’s alleged financial violations and the influence of big industrialists, are raised, the prime minister employs dramatic strategies to shift the focus away from these matters.

Addressing the allegations against Adani, the Congress party leader accused Modi of favoring wealthy conglomerates and called for an investigation into Adani’s alleged financial misconduct. Adani Group, which operates seaports and airports across India, recently faced scrutiny after it was revealed that the company utilized offshore tax havens to boost its share price.

Currently, Gandhi is on a visit to Europe, where he is engaging with European Union lawmakers, human rights advocates, and members of the Indian diaspora in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, and Norway. During his interview with Al Jazeera, Gandhi expressed his support for the name of the opposition alliance, INDIA, which stands for Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance. He believes that this name accurately reflects the alliance’s mission to represent the voice of India.

In contrast to Prime Minister Modi’s visits to Europe, which have often been accompanied by grand welcoming ceremonies and widespread media coverage, Gandhi’s visit has been relatively low-key. Some observers in the European Union have questioned the timing of his visit, suggesting that his presence may have been overshadowed by the ongoing G20 summit, which many EU leaders are attending.

However, Gandhi emphasized that his primary objective in Europe is to engage in constructive dialogues and exchange ideas about the current state of affairs in India and the EU. He addressed the challenges faced by India’s democratic institutions and shared insights into the evolving role of the Indian subcontinent in the global sphere during press conferences held in Brussels.

Despite being a staunch critic of Modi, Gandhi rejected the notion that Western leaders meeting with the Indian prime minister were giving Hindu nationalism a “free pass.” While cases of violence against minorities, particularly Muslims, have increased in India since Modi assumed office, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denies endorsing such attacks.

Issues surrounding the persecution of religious and ethnic minorities in India have gained significant attention at the global level, drawing condemnation from the United Nations and humanitarian organizations. However, the BJP has consistently defended its policies in response to criticism.

Regarding India’s stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine, Gandhi expressed support for the Indian government’s efforts to maintain balanced relationships with various countries, including Russia and the United States. He stated that the opposition parties’ position on the Ukraine conflict aligns with the Indian government’s approach.

While Gandhi acknowledged discussions with European officials about EU-India relations, he refrained from disclosing specific details of those meetings. However, he did emphasize that conversations surrounding democracy in India took place, particularly in relation to the ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur. Critics have accused the Modi government of human rights violations and democratic regression.

Gandhi has consistently criticized Modi for allegedly fostering division along religious lines in India. In a bid to promote unity, he previously initiated a nationwide march called Bharat Jodo Yatra, or India’s unity march.

In conclusion, Rahul Gandhi’s critical stance toward Prime Minister Modi’s proposal to change India’s name reflects the ongoing tensions between the opposition and ruling parties in the country. The opposition leader’s visit to Europe is aimed at engaging with EU representatives and raising awareness of democratic challenges in India.