BJP’s Strategic Move: Vishnu Deo Sai Appointed as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a strategic move by appointing former Union Minister and tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. While former CM Raman Singh was a strong contender, he himself proposed Sai’s name for the top post. This decision could prove to be a game-changer not only in the state but also for the upcoming Lok Sabha assembly election.

Vishnu Deo Sai is a well-known figure in Chhattisgarh’s tribal region and has a strong hold within the organization. It is important to note that around 32% of Chhattisgarh’s population belongs to the tribal community, which constitutes 7.5% of India’s total tribal population. With 23 out of the 90 assembly seats reserved for the tribal community, Sai’s appointment resonates with a significant portion of the state’s demographics.

What adds to the significance is Sai’s affiliation with the influential Sahu (Teli) community, which has a sizable presence in the Durg, Raipur, and Bilaspur divisions. Hailing from the Jashpur district, which falls under Northern Chhattisgarh’s Sarguja Division, Sai’s appointment holds special importance. This region contains six districts, namely Sarguja, Korea, Ramanujganj-Balrampur, Surajpur, Jashpur, and Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, and accounts for a total of 14 assembly seats.

In the previous elections, the pattern of voting in the Sarguja division has been consistent. In 2003, the BJP secured 10 seats while the Congress managed to win only four. The BJP continued to dominate in 2008 with nine seats, while the Congress secured five. In 2013, both parties attained an equal share with seven seats each.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the public’s anticipation was that TS Singh Deo would become the Congress Chief Minister. Consequently, they overwhelmingly voted for the Congress, giving them all 14 seats in the region. However, the Congress surprised the region by appointing Bhupesh Baghel as CM. This decision disappointed many, including TS Singh Deo, who even lost in his home turf, Ambikapur, during this year’s elections.

Given the disappointment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the importance of electing Vishnu Deo Sai in his campaign, promising that Sai would ascend to a prominent role. The people of the Sarguja region responded, and all 14 seats went to the BJP this year. This success played a crucial role in helping the BJP secure a total of 54 seats out of the 90, surpassing the Congress, which won only 35 seats.

By appointing a tribal Chief Minister for Chhattisgarh, the BJP not only fulfills the aspirations of the Sarguja people but also gains an advantage over the Congress in neighboring states such as Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha, where a considerable tribal population resides. This advantage becomes even more critical in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which are just five months away.

Additionally, the appointment of Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma as Deputy Chief Ministers by the BJP ensures that the party maintains its support from the OBC and Brahmin communities. Raman Singh’s role as the speaker of the assembly will prevent any potential dissent or rebellion while keeping the Rajput voters content.

Overall, the BJP’s strategic move to elevate Vishnu Deo Sai as Chhattisgarh’s Chief Minister holds significant implications not only for the state but also for the political landscape of the entire region.

