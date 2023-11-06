India Embraces Its Multicultural Heritage by Referring to Itself as “Bharat”

India, a nation rich in history and diverse cultures, recently signaled its deep-rooted connection to its ancient heritage by embracing the name “Bharat.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the opening of the G20 summit, sat behind a table nameplate that read “Bharat,” while the G20 logo featured “Bharat” in Hindi and “India” in English. This move has sparked speculation about a potential change of name for the South Asian country.

Although “India” has been predominantly used in English titles for the president and prime minister, various terms such as Bharat, Bharata, and Hindustan have historically been used interchangeably by the Indian public and officially. It is in these pre-colonial names that India’s deep cultural heritage is embedded.

Supporters of the name Bharat argue that “India” was a name bestowed upon the nation by British colonizers. However, historians contend that the name Bharat predates colonial rule by centuries. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party, has consistently emphasized using the name Bharat to honor India’s indigenous identity.

Opponents of the name change assert that it is a result of the new opposition alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which aims to challenge the ruling party in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Yet, regardless of the political motives behind it, the shift towards embracing Bharat highlights India’s desire to reclaim and celebrate its multicultural heritage.

By hosting the G20 summit at the Bharat Mandapam, a modern convention center situated across from a 16th-century stone fort, India showcases its ability to seamlessly blend ancient traditions and modern advancements. This confluence of the traditional and the contemporary serves as a testament to India’s rich legacy and its ability to adapt to changing times while retaining its unique identity.

In conclusion, India’s decision to refer to itself as “Bharat” reflects a deeper acknowledgment and celebration of its diverse past. By embracing its pre-colonial names, India symbolically bridges the gap between its ancient heritage and the present, serving as a reminder of the nation’s enduring cultural and historical legacy.