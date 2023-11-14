The India-U.S. Partnership: A New Era of Collaboration

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden have come together once again to pledge their commitment to deepening the partnership between their countries. This meeting comes at a crucial time as Delhi prepares to host the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit, where leaders from the world’s leading industrialized and developing nations will gather.

In a joint statement issued after their meeting, Modi and Biden highlighted the wide range of areas in which they plan to collaborate. These include building resilient strategic technology value chains, strengthening defense industrial ecosystems, cooperation on renewable and nuclear energy, climate financing, and cancer research. The leaders also emphasized the importance of the Quad, a security alignment between Australia, India, Japan, and the U.S., in supporting a free and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

India’s hosting of the G20 summit holds significant importance for Modi’s government, as it seeks to assert India’s presence as a major global player. This summit serves as a platform for India to showcase its strategic ambitions and elevate the place of the Global South in the global economy. With China absent from the summit, India and the U.S. hope to position themselves as a viable alternative for countries in the Global South, offering opportunities for inclusive and sustainable growth.

The absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping raises concerns about the likelihood of a binding agreement among member states at the summit. India’s diplomats have faced challenges in securing binding agreements due to objections from Russia and China regarding references to the war in Ukraine. However, Indian officials remain optimistic and assert that the final declaration is almost complete.

This weekend’s discussions at the G20 leaders’ summit will include the admission of the African Union as an official member, further reflecting India’s commitment to elevating the Global South. Modi’s government aims to address pressing global issues and foster cooperation among member states to achieve sustainable development goals.

India’s growing partnership with the U.S. and its assertive stance in regional and global affairs stands in sharp contrast to its strained relations with China. As China faces scrutiny for its territorial claims and trade practices, India is embracing opportunities to strengthen ties with the U.S. and attract investments from American companies seeking to diversify their supply chains. This partnership aims to contribute to a bright and prosperous future, serve the global good, and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

As the G20 summit unfolds, the world eagerly awaits the outcomes that will shape the future of global cooperation, economic policies, and sustainable development. The India-U.S. partnership holds the potential to create a new era of collaboration that addresses common challenges and fosters inclusive growth for all.



