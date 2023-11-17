Invest 95-L Poses Potential Threat to Southeast US Coast

WESH 2 meteorologists are closely monitoring Invest 95-L as it travels towards the southeastern coast of the United States this week. The system, located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, has a high chance of formation in the next seven days, with a 90% probability. In the next two days, there is a 60% chance that the system will develop into a tropical depression.

Forecasters anticipate that the environmental conditions will be favorable for further development, increasing the likelihood of Invest 95-L becoming a tropical depression within the next two to three days. Meteorologist Eric Burris suggests that models indicate the potential for the system to approach the Caribbean islands and potentially affect the eastern coast of the U.S., making continued monitoring crucial.

In addition to Invest 95-L, the National Hurricane Center is also keeping an eye on a tropical wave near western Africa. This system has a 30% chance of development over the next seven days. It is expected to move offshore in the coming days and could experience slow development while moving west-northwestward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic at a speed of about 15 mph.

As hurricane season continues, it is essential to stay informed and prepared. WESH 2’s Hurricane Survival Guide 2023 provides helpful tips and information on how to stay safe during severe weather events. Additionally, their 2023 Hurricane Season Forecast offers insights into the expected weather patterns for this year’s hurricane season.

Stay tuned for updates on Invest 95-L and the tropical wave near western Africa as more information becomes available.