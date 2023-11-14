New Article: Mob Violence Erupts in Pakistan Following Blasphemy Allegations

In a shocking display of religious tensions, a violent mob has unleashed chaos in the town of Jaranwala in Punjab province, Pakistan. Reports indicate that armed individuals attacked two churches and set them ablaze, along with several private homes. This eruption of violence comes after the alleged desecration of the holy Quran.

Videos circulating on social media captured the horrifying scenes of hundreds of people armed with batons and sticks wreaking havoc on the Salvation Army Church and the Saint Paul Catholic Church. These acts of aggression, supplemented by the destruction of private residences, have left the Christian community in a state of fear and distress.

Authorities, led by Punjab provincial police inspector Mohammed Naved, are diligently working to regain control of the situation in Jaranwala, located approximately 115 kilometers from Lahore, the capital of Punjab. Naved reassured the public that all necessary legal measures are being undertaken to address the crisis.

In response to the escalating tensions, paramilitary Rangers have been deployed to Jaranwala to restore law and order. An official statement emphasizes the need to address the religious conflict and the sensitive nature of the situation.

The cause of this violent outbreak revolves around the discovery of torn pages of the Quran, found near the Christian colony with alleged blasphemous content written on them. Local religious leaders reportedly urged Muslims to protest against this desecration and demand the arrest of those responsible.

Eyewitnesses recount the overwhelming turnout outside the Salvation Army Church as early as 10 am. Shahid Mehmood, a resident of Jaranwala, explained that due to the escalating tension, he was forced to close his shop just ten minutes after opening. Similar mobs formed near the Christian colony, resulting in various attacks and damage to smaller churches.

Akmal Bhatti, the chairman of Minorities Alliance Pakistan, condemned the incident and denounced the use of blasphemy laws to justify the torching of innocent people’s homes. He noted that over 150 families reside in the Christian colony neighboring the targeted Salvation Army Church. As tensions intensified, women and children evacuated the area for their safety.

Blasphemy allegations in Pakistan are known for their capacity to incite violence. Mere accusations can lead to widespread unrest, as highlighted by previous incidents. Earlier this month, a teacher in Turbat, Balochistan, was killed following blasphemy accusations made during a lecture. In February of this year, an angry mob lynched a suspect accused of desecrating Quranic pages in the rural district of Nankana.

According to the Centre for Social Justice, a leading advocacy group focused on minority rights, blasphemy cases in Pakistan have been characterized by personal vendettas. Their data reveals that since 1987, more than 2,000 individuals have faced accusations of blasphemy. Tragically, at least 88 people have lost their lives as a result of these allegations.

The Jaranwala incident serves as a chilling reminder of the delicate religious dynamics in Pakistan. As investigations and efforts to restore peace continue, it is crucial to address the root causes of violence and ensure the protection of all communities.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What caused the mob violence in Jaranwala? Mob violence erupted in Jaranwala after torn pages of the Quran, alleged to contain blasphemous content, were discovered near a Christian colony. Local religious leaders called for protests and the arrest of the culprits, sparking the violent attacks on churches and homes. How are the authorities responding to the situation? Punjab provincial police are actively working to regain control of the situation in Jaranwala. Paramilitary Rangers have been deployed to address the religious conflict and restore law and order in the area. Why is blasphemy such a sensitive issue in Pakistan? In Pakistan, blasphemy allegations can quickly escalate into widespread violence. Mere accusations hold immense power and have resulted in numerous incidents of unrest and tragic loss of life. How many people have been accused of blasphemy in Pakistan? According to the Centre for Social Justice, over 2,000 individuals have faced blasphemy accusations in Pakistan since 1987. Tragically, at least 88 people have been killed as a result of these allegations. What is the role of the Centre for Social Justice? The Centre for Social Justice is an independent advocacy group focused on protecting the rights of minorities in Pakistan. They compile data on blasphemy cases and work towards promoting justice and equality for all communities.

Sources:

– Al Jazeera: www.aljazeera.com