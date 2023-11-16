Knesset Members Exposed to Raw Footage of Hamas Atrocities

A recent screening of raw footage documenting Hamas’s brutal rampage through the western Negev has left Knesset members emotionally shaken. The 43-minute video, produced by the IDF Spokesperson’s Office, contains uncensored and harrowing footage, much of which was captured by terrorists wearing body cameras.

Following a request from Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, lawmakers were granted permission to view the footage in a closed-door session. Strict rules were enforced, with no recording or cellphones permitted during the screening. Ohana emphasized the importance of exposing Israeli lawmakers to the harsh realities of the conflict, stating that it is crucial for them to understand who they are facing in this war against evil.

The screening aimed to combat attempts to downplay the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7. Over 50 Knesset members were present, and the intense nature of the footage caused some to break down in tears. Ra’am head Mansour Abbas was among the individuals deeply affected, according to Maariv news outlet.

The emotional impact was further captured in a video posted on Instagram by an I24 journalist, showing distraught lawmakers in the Knesset hallway outside the screening room. Galit Distel Atbaryan, a Likud MK, described her reaction after only five minutes, stating that she ran out of the hall, trembling and in tears. She even took a tranquilizer from the Knesset doctor to calm herself down.

In the aftermath, Distel Atbaryan pleaded for unity, urging her colleagues to direct their hatred towards the enemy rather than each other. She called for an end to internal conflicts and for the Israeli Defense Forces to respond with vengeance and cruelty to “erase Gaza.”

Yesh Atid MK Vladimir Beliak, who also attended the screening, emphasized the need to remember and never forgive the atrocities witnessed. Meanwhile, MK Meirav Ben Ari expressed her determination to win the war after being confronted with the horrors depicted in the footage.

The compilation of videos was meticulously gathered from various sources, including call recordings, security cameras, Hamas terrorists’ body cameras, victims’ dashboard cameras, social media accounts from both Hamas and victims, and eyewitness videos captured by terrorists, victims, and first responders.

On October 7, Hamas orchestrated a well-coordinated and multi-pronged assault that breached Israel’s security. The terrorists wreaked havoc throughout the day in kibbutzim and neighboring communities near the Gaza Strip. The result was a devastating massacre, claiming the lives of over 1,400 civilians and the abduction of at least 230 people. This tragic event ignited a war between Israel and Hamas.

The screening of this compelling footage has not only impacted Israeli lawmakers but has also been shown to ambassadors and foreign press members working in Israel. It serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing conflict and the heinous acts committed by Hamas.

Sources:

– The Times of Israel