Mitch McConnell Supports Biden’s Aid Proposal for Israel and Ukraine

Mitch McConnell, the influential Republican leader in the Senate, has expressed his strong endorsement of President Joe Biden’s $106 billion aid request for Israel and Ukraine. In an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation, McConnell stated that he and the president are aligned on the issue, asserting that they are “in the same place.”

Contrary to some of his GOP colleagues in the Senate who called for separate aid packages for Israel and Ukraine, McConnell dismissed the idea, deeming it a mistake. He lent significant support to the White House’s proposal, which includes $14 billion in assistance to Israel, $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, and an additional $14 billion to enhance security on the US-Mexico border. Furthermore, $10 billion would be allocated to humanitarian relief, with an additional $7 billion directed towards the Indo-Pacific region.

Responding to a letter from nine Republican senators who argued against pairing aid for Israel and Ukraine, McConnell emphasized the interconnected nature of the conflicts. He highlighted that a significant portion of the Ukraine assistance actually benefits the United States, as it involves investments in the country’s defense industry. By replacing older weapons with more modern ones, the US is simultaneously bolstering its own military capabilities. McConnell applauded Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself, noting that no Americans are being killed in the process and that it contributes to weakening a major rival.

President Biden, in his address to the nation, also drew connections between the situations in Ukraine and Israel. He emphasized that while Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin represent distinct threats, they share a common objective: to completely annihilate neighboring democracies. Biden warned that allowing Putin to erase Ukraine’s independence could embolden aggressors worldwide, leading to conflict and chaos in various regions such as the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East.

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, provided updates on the situation in Gaza, noting that Israel has restored some water and power access. Although progress has been made, there are still concerns about the spread of disease due to inadequate access to clean water. Blinken highlighted ongoing efforts to improve the situation and expressed hope for further positive developments.

Regarding McConnell’s position on nominees, he did not offer support for Jack Lew’s nomination as ambassador to Israel, citing Lew’s controversial relationship with the Iran nuclear deal. However, McConnell assured that he is in good health, dismissing concerns about recent incidents in which he appeared to freeze up while speaking.

McConnell also emphasized the urgency for the US House to fill its vacant speakership before the government’s funding expires on November 17. He underscored the House’s inability to function effectively without a speaker and expressed hope for a prompt resolution to the issue.

