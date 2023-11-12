Desperate Plea for the Safe Return of Missing Israeli Woman

The desperate plea of a mother to Hamas continues as Ahuva Maizel, the mother of 21-year-old Adi Maizel, pleads for the safe return of her daughter. Adi went missing during a horrifying attack on an outdoor rave near Gaza. Ahuva, in a heartfelt Zoom press conference, urged the captors to reconsider their actions and bring her daughter back unharmed.

The mother’s anguished words echoed through the conference, “We have the same DNA, we are not animals, you can change your ways and you can bring them back.” Speaking directly to the captors, she made an emotional appeal, “If you hear me, just imagine your daughter, maybe you’re a father, a brother, how can you do such things?”

Ahuva Maizel and her husband have been living in anguish since their last phone call with Adi. They have no information about her whereabouts or her condition. Their desperate search continues, hoping for any news of her well-being.

The attack on the outdoor rave turned a night of celebration into a gruesome scene of chaos. Heavily armed Hamas terrorists infiltrated the area, causing panic and bloodshed. Gunshots, screams, and explosions shattered the once festive atmosphere. Terrified partygoers ran for their lives as the militants began slaughtering innocent people.

In addition to the attack at the rave, Hamas terrorists launched a barrage of rockets at Israeli towns, causing further destruction and loss of life. The death toll has risen tragically, with 1,200 lives lost in Israel, including 14 Americans. Meanwhile, in Gaza, 1,050 people have perished as a result of the ongoing conflict.

Ahuva Maizel passionately implored Hamas to reconsider their actions and return her daughter unharmed, highlighting that it is not too late to “change your ways.” Her plea resonates with the families of the 150 people currently held hostage by Hamas, including Americans.

The search for Adi Maizel and the other victims of this brutal attack continues, as families anxiously hope for their loved ones’ safe return. The international community watches closely, hopeful for a resolution to this tragic situation.

