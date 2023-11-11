The Enigmatic Discovery of a Long-Lost Submarine

Author: Kerry Breen

In a stunning revelation, a submerged wreckage believed to be that of a British submarine lost during World War II has been found off the coast of Norway. The remains were unearthed during a routine seabed mapping expedition conducted by Norway’s Institute of Marine Research in collaboration with the MAREANO program. It wasn’t until recently that the wreckage, known as the HMS Thistle, could be positively identified, shedding light on a remarkable historical feat.

The research team embarked on their mission with no knowledge of the secret waiting beneath the waves. It was only when they noticed peculiar formations on their underwater cameras that their curiosity was piqued. Intrigued, senior engineer Kjell Bakkeplass eagerly delved into the investigation, leading to the discovery of the hidden maritime treasure.

A fish hides within the wreckage of the HMS Thistle.

After conducting a careful examination of the submerged vessel, the researchers reached out to both the British and Norwegian navies for further insights. Through their diligent efforts, it became unmistakably clear that the found wreckage belonged to a British submarine. With expert consultations and thorough analysis, the researchers confidently concluded that it was, in all likelihood, the long-lost HMS Thistle, which met its tragic fate on April 10, 1940, when it was torpedoed by a German submarine. The Thistle’s crew of 53 brave souls tragically lost their lives in the line of duty.

The wreck, resting approximately 160 meters below the ocean’s surface, has now been deemed a “war grave” by the British Royal Navy due to its somber history. Ownership rights over the submarine remain under their jurisdiction, further emphasizing the significance of this remarkable discovery.

Parts of the wreck of the HMS Thistle are overgrown with various plants that thrive at this depth.

