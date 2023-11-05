Journalist Imran Riaz Khan Safely Returns Home After an Extended Disappearance

After an agonizingly long period of being missing, journalist Imran Riaz Khan has finally been recovered and returned to his family. The District Police Officer of Sialkot, Hassan Iqbal, made a statement confirming that the anchorperson is now safe and sound.

Imran Riaz Khan went missing on May 11 after his arrest at the Sialkot Airport under 3MPO. This occurred shortly after nationwide protests broke out following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Riaz was released from the district jail on May 12 and left in a private car. According to the Lahore High Court, he had given a written undertaking before his release.

Despite the passage of a significant amount of time, the whereabouts of Imran Riaz Khan remained unknown. On September 20, the Lahore High Court issued a final deadline for the Punjab police chief to recover Riaz by September 26. Fortunately, the Sialkot police announced on X that the journalist has been safely found and reunited with his family.

Imran Riaz Khan’s lawyer expressed his gratitude and relief, stating that it took substantial effort, hardships, and an ineffective legal system to bring the journalist back. The lawyer emphasized that this was a day of immense blessings and gratitude.

The timeline of Imran Riaz Khan’s case tells a story of desperate attempts to locate him. After his disappearance, his father filed a first information report (FIR) on May 16, accusing unidentified police officials of kidnapping him. The Lahore High Court issued directives to recover the journalist and instructed the relevant ministries to fulfill their constitutional duties. Various agencies collaborated, and phone numbers traced to Afghanistan were found to be involved.

Despite delays and setbacks, the Punjab police were given one final opportunity by the court to locate Riaz by September 26. Thankfully, they were successful in finding him. This serves as a reminder that perseverance and collaborative efforts can lead to positive outcomes even in the face of challenging circumstances.