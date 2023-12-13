Missiles fired near Bab el-Mandeb Strait narrowly miss oil tanker

In a concerning incident, two missiles were fired from rebel-held territory in Yemen but narrowly missed a commercial tanker near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, according to a US official. The missiles were targeting an energy shipment heading to the Suez Canal, marking the first time such an incident has occurred. Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack.

During the incident, an American warship successfully intercepted and shot down a suspected Houthi drone that was flying towards it. This demonstrates the escalating campaign by the Iranian-backed rebels to target ships in close proximity to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The targeted tanker, named Ardmore Encounter, was en route to the Suez Canal from Mangalore, India, carrying Indian-manufactured jet fuel. It had an armed security crew on board, who fired at skiffs carrying men attempting to board the vessel. The ship’s owner, Ardmore Shipping Corp., confirmed the attack but assured that no crew members were harmed, and the vessel suffered no damage or loss of cargo.

The Houthis, the rebel group responsible for the attack, have carried out various assaults on ships in the Red Sea, including the recent missile strike on a Norwegian-flagged tanker. They have also launched drones and missiles towards Israel. The motive behind these attacks is believed to be an attempt to regain popular support after years of civil war in Yemen.

The recent attacks on shipping in the region have raised concerns of a wider conflict in the area. Global shipping has become a target as tensions between Israel and Hamas persist, posing a threat to maritime security. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a crucial route for oil shipments, with nearly 10% of all oil traded by sea passing through it.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the Bab el-Mandeb Strait?

A: The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a narrow passage connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, located between Yemen and Djibouti. It is a vital shipping route, particularly for oil shipments.

Q: Who are the Houthi rebels?

A: The Houthi rebels are a rebel group in Yemen that has been engaged in a civil war against Saudi-backed forces. They are known to have support from Iran.

Q: What is the significance of the Suez Canal?

A: The Suez Canal is a man-made waterway in Egypt that connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea. It allows ships to avoid the longer journey around the African continent, saving time and costs.

