Firing Missiles in Yemen: A Scuffle in the Gulf of Aden

Two ballistic missiles were launched from Yemen’s Houthi rebel-controlled territory towards a US warship positioned in the Gulf of Aden, in response to the US Navy’s intervention in a distress call from a commercial tanker that had been hijacked by armed individuals. The US Central Command stated that the Central Park, the targeted tanker, had requested assistance after it came under attack from an unknown entity. Phosphoric acid was among the cargo carried by the tanker when the incident occurred.

According to Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, international maritime norms dictate that when a distress signal is received, nearby vessels are obliged to offer aid and support. However, three Chinese Navy ships in the vicinity failed to respond, despite their purported presence for counter-piracy purposes. Gen. Ryder expressed surprise, remarking that the Chinese vessels should have rendered assistance. Nevertheless, they did not intervene.

This event comes as Houthi forces, backed by Iran, have launched various attacks against US interests and Israel since the Hamas attacks on October 7th. Concerns regarding the potential escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict continue to grow in the region. The Houthis represent a Shia political and military organization in Yemen that has been engaged in a civil war against a Saudi Arabia-backed coalition. They have voiced their support for the Palestinians and staged protests in Yemen against Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Gen. Ryder informed reporters that initial investigations suggest the attackers, currently detained on the USS Mason, are Somali nationals. The USS Mason, a guided-missile destroyer, and other ships from a counter-piracy task force promptly responded to the distress call. Upon arrival, they demanded the release of the hijacked vessel. Subsequently, five armed individuals attempted to flee the ship via a small boat, but the Mason pursued and ultimately apprehended them.

The individuals made an unsuccessful attempt to seize control of the ship, but when the combined task force intervened, they retreated. A Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) team from the Mason pursued and detained the attackers. They then returned to the Mason, secured the ship, and ensured the safety of the crew.

Less than two hours after the VBSS team cleared the Central Park, two ballistic missiles were launched from Houthi-controlled areas towards the general vicinity of the USS Mason and Central Park. Both missiles landed harmlessly in the Gulf of Aden, approximately ten nautical miles from the ships. The USS Mason was in the process of wrapping up its response when the missile launches occurred. Fortunately, no damage or injuries were reported from either the Central Park or the USS Mason.

Gen. Ryder refrained from speculating about whether the missiles were intended to target the USS Mason and Central Park. He did confirm that the Mason tracked the missiles but did not attempt to intercept them, allowing them to land harmlessly in the water.

Zodiac Maritime, a UK-based company that manages the Central Park, issued a statement assuring the safety of the crew, vessel, and cargo. Although Zodiac Maritime is associated with Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer’s Ofer Global, company spokesperson Janni Jarvinen clarified that Zodiac is not owned by Ofer Global.

US Central Command Commander Gen. Erik Kurilla emphasized the importance of maritime domain security in maintaining regional stability. He pledged to collaborate with allies and partners to safeguard international shipping lanes.

While attacks in the region have escalated, intelligence reports suggest that Iran and its proxies have been intentionally avoiding direct conflicts with the US and Israel. The US has intercepted several cruise missiles and attack drones in recent weeks, as Iranian-backed groups continue to pose a threat to US forces in Iraq and Syria. Among these groups, the independent nature of the Houthis makes them a particular concern for US authorities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Who launched the missiles towards the US warship in the Gulf of Aden?

– The missiles were fired from Yemen’s Houthi rebel-controlled territory.

2. What prompted the US Navy’s intervention?

– The US Navy responded to a distress call from a commercial tanker, the Central Park, which had been hijacked by armed individuals.

3. Which country owns the hijacked tanker?

– The tanker is managed by Zodiac Maritime, a UK-based company. Although Zodiac Maritime is associated with Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer’s Ofer Global, they clarified that Zodiac is not owned by Ofer Global.

4. Were there any casualties or damage from the missile launches?

– Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or damage resulting from the missile launches.

5. Who are the Houthis?

– The Houthis are a Shia political and military organization in Yemen that has been involved in a civil war against a coalition supported by Saudi Arabia. They have shown support for the Palestinians and organized protests against Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Sources:

– CNN.com