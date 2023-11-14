Missiles and Mortars Rock Northern Israel as Conflict Escalates

Missiles and mortars were launched at northern Israel on Tuesday, igniting a new front in the ongoing conflict. The Israeli military responded by shelling posts in Lebanon and Syria in a bid to protect its citizens. The attacks come in the wake of a major assault by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), 15 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Western Galilee region. The Iron Dome air defense system intercepted four of the projectiles, while the rest landed in open areas without causing any casualties or damage. The IDF retaliated by launching artillery strikes and shelling two posts belonging to the Hezbollah terror group.

In a separate incident, an anti-tank guided missile was fired at an armored vehicle near the town of Avivim, also from Lebanon. Thankfully, no soldiers were injured. In response, the IDF deployed a combat helicopter to strike a third Hezbollah post.

Hamas later claimed responsibility for the rocket attack, while Hezbollah admitted to carrying out the anti-tank missile strike. These developments exacerbate an already volatile situation in the region.

In addition to these attacks, mortars were fired from Syria at the Golan Heights. Although some of the projectiles crossed into Israeli territory, they caused no damage. The IDF retaliated by conducting artillery strikes on the source of the mortar fire in Syria.

The recent clashes on the Lebanon border resulted in the deaths of three Israeli soldiers and two Palestinian terrorists from the Islamic Jihad group. Israel retaliated with airstrikes, killing three Hezbollah members. It is worth noting that mortar shells had been fired into Israel from southern Lebanon both before and after the clashes, which prompted the IDF to respond with artillery fire.

There are growing concerns that Hezbollah, which has traditionally refrained from engaging in direct conflict with Israel, might open up a second front. This comes in the midst of the ongoing war triggered by Hamas’ unprecedented invasion of Israel from the Gaza Strip.

As tensions escalate in northern Israel, many residents living near the border with Lebanon have been leaving their homes out of fear of further rocket attacks. The town of Metula, the northernmost community in Israel, urged residents to evacuate due to the potential risk of an assault by Hezbollah. The residents were offered assistance in finding alternative accommodations.

Meanwhile, rocket fire from the Gaza Strip continues unabated, targeted at southern and central Israel. Last Saturday, Palestinian terrorists killed hundreds of people, including civilians, and injured thousands more. The conflict shows no signs of abating.

The situation on the Lebanon border has been particularly tense in recent months. Hezbollah has established numerous posts along the border, sparking tensions with Israel. Incidents of Hezbollah operatives violating UN resolutions and attempting to damage the border fence have escalated the situation further.

As the conflict intensifies, the Israeli military remains prepared for any scenario to ensure the safety and security of Israeli citizens.