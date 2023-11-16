The Hidden Threat from North Korea: A Secret Arsenal Ready to Strike

North Korea’s unpredictable behavior and ballistic missile launches often steal the spotlight when it comes to international news coverage. However, there is a lesser-known but equally dangerous threat that should not be overlooked: North Korea’s vast arsenal of conventional artillery.

According to a report from the RAND Corporation, North Korea has an estimated 6,000 artillery systems within range of South Korean population centers, including the capital city of Seoul with its 10 million inhabitants. This vast array of artillery poses a significant danger, capable of inflicting immense damage on South Korea.

Unlike the flashy missile launches, these conventional artillery strikes may not make headlines, but they are a constant concern for military planners and senior national security officials in both Seoul and Washington. The RAND report states that even a brief and targeted attack could leave South Korea devastated, destroying key industrial facilities and severely harming the country’s economy.

The threat is real and should not be dismissed. If North Korea were to follow through on its threats to turn Seoul into a “sea of fire,” the United States and South Korea would respond with strong force. While North Korea may have the power to launch an attack, it is ill-equipped to withstand a counterattack from the combined forces of the U.S. and South Korea.

It’s important to note that South Korea is not defenseless. The country has the ability to launch a counterattack on short notice, ready to neutralize North Korea’s artillery positions. In the event of an attack on civilian targets, the allied forces would retaliate swiftly and decisively.

But why does North Korea continue to develop missiles if it already possesses such a potent conventional threat? The answer lies in a holistic perspective. North Korea’s missile program, artillery forces, nuclear program, and cyber attack capabilities all work together to create a comprehensive threat. It is not simply about deterring an attack from South Korea and the United States; North Korea’s ultimate goal is to remove the United States from the Korean Peninsula.

It is crucial to understand the true extent of the danger posed by North Korea. While some studies suggest that the damage inflicted by North Korean artillery may be overestimated, the fact remains that this threat is real and should not be underestimated. However, it is important to remember that the allied forces have the capability to neutralize North Korea’s artillery systems and protect South Korea from any potential devastation.

