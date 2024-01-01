New Article: Red Sea Container Ship Hit by Missile, US Navy Responds

An incident in the Red Sea has sparked concerns over the safety of international shipping routes. A container ship, the Maersk Hangzhou, was hit by a missile while transiting the Red Sea. In response, the US Central Command (Centcom) deployed two destroyers, the Gravely and Laboon, to provide assistance.

The missile attack on the container ship marks the 23rd illegal attack by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels since November 19th. Striking from territory under Houthi control, the rebels launched missiles towards the US destroyers. However, thanks to prompt action by the Gravely, both missiles were successfully intercepted and destroyed.

The Red Sea, a vital shipping lane responsible for 12% of global trade, has become a target for the Houthi rebels. They claim that their attacks are in support of Palestinians in Gaza, who are currently facing conflict with Israel. As a result, several shipping lines have suspended operations through the Red Sea and have opted for longer routes around Africa.

The United States, recognizing the importance of safeguarding this transit route, has established a multinational naval taskforce to ensure the safety of ships traveling through the Red Sea. The presence of the US destroyers is part of these efforts to protect international shipping interests and maintain stability in the region.

