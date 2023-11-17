New Article: Unprecedented Missile Launch and Intercept Propels Missile Defense Into the Future

In a groundbreaking development, an Iran-made long-range ballistic missile fired by the Houthi militia in Yemen was successfully intercepted by the Israeli Air Force missile-defense system. This marks a significant milestone for Israel’s Arrow system, which has been in development for over three decades and was first deployed 25 years ago.

Details surrounding the interception are scarce, but it is known that the Air Force operates multiple Arrow 2 batteries capable of hitting missiles at high altitudes. It is reported that the interception took place outside the Earth’s atmosphere, using an Arrow 2 Block-4 series.

The Arrow 2 system has had previous successful interceptions, including one in 2017 when it intercepted a Syrian surface-to-air missile. However, this recent incident is the first time the Arrow 2 has been used for its original purpose of intercepting a missile fired at Israel from a distant country. The Yemen-launched missile, purportedly an upgraded version of the Iranian Shahab 3, was precisely the type that the Arrow system was designed to combat.

The Houthi militia has been launching various types of attacks against Israel in recent weeks, including drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. These attacks have exposed the Houthi’s increasing experience in firing Iranian-made missiles and drones, acquired during the ongoing war in Yemen.

The recent missile launch from Yemen stands out due to its unprecedented range, estimated to be at least 1,600 kilometers. This makes it one of the longest-range missile attacks in modern warfare. While Russia previously fired cruise missiles from warships at a similar distance, this ground-based missile attack by the Houthis is a significant milestone.

The Arrow system’s uniqueness lies in its specialization in intercepting ballistic missiles. Other systems, such as the U.S. Patriot and Aegis systems, were originally designed for anti-aircraft purposes and later adapted for missile defense. The Arrow, along with the American THAAD system, was specifically developed to intercept ballistic missiles.

Israel and the U.S. have been collaborating on joint drills to strengthen their missile-defense capabilities and lay the foundation for a regional defense network involving other allies in the region. These efforts aim to enhance Israel’s defense against missile threats and establish a broader defense umbrella.

The Arrow system has faced criticism since its inception, with some arguing that the project’s cost outweighs the actual threat. However, its successful interceptions and its vital role in defending against potential future missile attacks have proven its value.

