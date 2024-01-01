The Growing Threat to International Shipping in the Red Sea

A merchant vessel sailing in the Red Sea was struck by a missile, according to the U.S. Pentagon. The container ship Maersk Hangzhou, sailing under a Singaporean flag, reported the incident, but fortunately, no one on board was hurt, and the ship remained undamaged. While the U.S. authorities were responding to this report, two ballistic missiles were fired from Yemen towards the U.S. destroyer USS Gravely and the USS Laboon. Both the vessels successfully intercepted and shot down these missiles.

The Houthi militant group, which controls a significant portion of Yemen, is believed to have been behind these attacks. They have been targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea since the start of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which was triggered by Hamas terrorists invading Israel. This recent incident marks the 23rd attack on international shipping vessels by the Houthis since November 19, as reported by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

This is not the first time that the U.S. Navy has had to respond to threats in the Red Sea. Earlier this month, the USS Carney, a guided missile destroyer, successfully shot down 14 attack drones that were suspected to have been fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen. These repeated attacks have led to the White House accusing Tehran of being involved in supporting the Houthi rebels. However, Iran has denied these allegations.

The threat to international shipping in the Red Sea is becoming increasingly concerning. Just last month, a chemical tanker off the coast of India was struck by a drone fired from Iran. Energy company BP has temporarily suspended all gas and oil shipments in the Red Sea due to the attacks, and even home furnishing giant Ikea is facing potential shortages because major shippers are bypassing the Red Sea.

As the situation in the region continues to escalate, it is important for countries and international organizations to work together to ensure the safety and security of maritime trade in the Red Sea. Efforts must be made to identify and hold accountable those responsible for these attacks and to find a peaceful resolution to the conflicts that continue to fuel this violence.

