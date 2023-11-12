Miss Universe Franchise in Indonesia Cut Off Amidst Controversy

The Miss Universe Organization has made the decision to sever ties with its franchise in Indonesia following allegations of sexual harassment. In a statement released on social media, the pageant organizer expressed disappointment and stated that the Indonesian franchise did not meet the organization’s standards.

The controversy arose after six contestants participating in the Indonesia pageant filed complaints with the police, accusing organizers of sexual harassment. They claimed to have been subjected to inappropriate “body checks,” including being asked to strip topless. These allegations have sparked outrage and raised concerns about the safety and well-being of the contestants.

In response to the allegations, the Miss Universe Organization has canceled the upcoming Malaysia edition, which was also hosted by the Indonesian franchise. This decision has been made to ensure the integrity and reputation of the pageant going forward.

Poppy Capella, the national director of PT Capella Swastika Karya, the organizer of Miss Universe in Indonesia, has denied any involvement in the alleged strip searches. In a statement on Instagram, she emphasized her objection to violence and sexual harassment.

Miss Universe has taken the allegations seriously and is committed to evaluating its franchise agreement and policies to prevent any future misconduct. The organization recognizes the importance of creating a safe and respectful environment for all participants.

In conclusion, the Miss Universe franchise in Indonesia has been severed due to the sexual harassment allegations that have surfaced. This incident serves as a reminder of the need for stringent measures to ensure the protection and empowerment of contestants in beauty pageants.

FAQs

Q: What were the allegations against the Indonesian franchise of Miss Universe? A: Six contestants filed complaints accusing the organizers of sexual harassment and claiming they were subjected to topless “body checks.”

Q: What action has the Miss Universe Organization taken in response to the allegations? A: The organization has terminated its relationship with the Indonesian franchise and canceled the upcoming Malaysia edition.

Q: How is the Miss Universe Organization addressing the issue? A: The organization is evaluating its franchise agreement and policies to prevent such misconduct in the future.

Q: Did the national director of the Indonesian franchise deny the allegations? A: Yes, the national director, Poppy Capella, has denied any involvement in the alleged strip searches and expressed her objection to violence and sexual harassment.

