Miss Universe Indonesia Contestants Allege Invasive ‘Body Checks’

Contestants who participated in the 2023 Miss Universe Indonesia pageant have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment. According to reports, several contestants claimed that they were forced to strip down for topless “body checks” and were then photographed during the process. The group of beauty pageant contestants has filed complaints with Indonesian police, accusing the organizers of the competition of sexual harassment.

The allegations have prompted an investigation by local authorities, who have confirmed that a police report has been filed. The Miss Universe Organization, the governing body behind the pageant, has stated that it is aware of the allegations and is taking them seriously. It has asserted that creating a safe environment for women is its utmost priority and that it will be looking into the matter.

The contestants involved in the police report alleged that they were asked to strip down to their underwear for physical exams in front of more than 20 people, including men. They claim to have felt violated and uncomfortable during this experience. One accuser expressed confusion and discomfort at feeling “peeked on” during the process.

The incident in question allegedly took place in a hotel ballroom in Jakarta on August 1. The Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 pageant was held in Jakarta from July 29 through August 3.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time the Miss Universe Organization has faced controversy. Last year, the organization made headlines when a group of contestants alleged that the Miss USA 2022 pageant had been rigged in favor of Miss Texas. The organization conducted an extensive investigation and concluded that the rigging allegations were false. However, the president of Miss USA was removed from her position.

In light of these events, questions have been raised about the organization’s handling of mental health support for contestants. Participants in the Miss USA 2022 pageant claimed they received no mental health support during the competition, which occurred shortly after the tragic loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst to suicide. Additionally, it was revealed that the husband of the former Miss USA president had stepped down after being accused of sexually harassing contestants.

These recent allegations highlight the need for continued scrutiny and improvement in the pageant industry to ensure the safety and well-being of contestants. It is important for organizations to prioritize the protection and dignity of participants and take swift action in response to any allegations of misconduct.

