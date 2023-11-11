New Article: Miss Universe Indonesia Contestants Speak Out Against Alleged Misconduct

Jakarta, August 8 – A number of participants in the Miss Universe Indonesia pageant have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment, highlighting a disturbing issue that continues to plague the beauty pageant industry. The contestants claim that they were subjected to inappropriate “body checks” and demanded justice for what they perceive as a violation of their rights.

The incident reportedly took place during the Indonesian beauty pageant held in Jakarta from July 29 to August 3. The contestants alleged that they were asked to strip down to their underwear and undergo physical examinations in the presence of over 20 individuals, including men. Furthermore, five contestants were reportedly photographed topless without their consent.

The contestants’ lawyer, Mellisa Anggraeni, stressed the unnecessary nature of these checks and confirmed that six contestants have already submitted formal complaints to the police regarding the alleged sexual harassment. The police have acknowledged the reports and have assured a thorough investigation.

Upon being informed of the allegations, the Miss Universe Organization issued a statement expressing their commitment to addressing the matter. In the statement, they emphasized their dedication towards providing a safe and secure environment for all participants, stating that allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct are taken extremely seriously.

While the identity of the complainants was protected during a press conference, one of them shared her experience on Kompas TV. In her account, she lamented being coerced into posing inappropriately, which included being asked to open her legs. This incident left her feeling violated, confused, and uncomfortable.

Efforts have been made to reach out to the company responsible for organizing the Miss Universe Indonesia pageant, PT Capella Swastika Karya, and its founder, Poppy Capella. However, no response has been received thus far. Reuters has also been unable to obtain contact details for a company spokesperson.

Authorities have acknowledged the filing of the reports and have assured the public that the matter will be thoroughly investigated. It is imperative to address the contestants’ concerns and ensure that justice is served, particularly in light of previous objections raised by religious groups in Indonesia, considering the country’s significant Muslim population.

The acquisition of the Miss Universe Organization by Jakapong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, a prominent Thai celebrity and transgender rights advocate, for $20 million has reinvigorated discussions surrounding the pageant’s values and the treatment of its participants. The pageant held in Jakarta aimed to select Indonesia’s representative for the annual Miss Universe competition.

Sources: Reuters