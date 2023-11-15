Miss Universe Indonesia: Contestants Allege Sexual Harassment

In a shocking turn of events, several candidates participating in Miss Universe Indonesia have bravely come forward, filing police complaints against the organizers for alleged sexual abuse. These courageous women claim that they were asked to remove their tops for “body checks” and photographs, which took place just days before the finals.

The contestants assert that they were informed that these invasive measures were necessary in order to examine any scars, cellulite, or tattoos on their bodies. The impact of this violation has taken a toll on their mental well-being, leaving some struggling with sleepless nights.

During a press conference, one of the complainants revealed that the body checks were conducted in a closed room, albeit with the presence of men. Unfortunately, the door was not fully closed, giving others outside access to witness these intimate moments.

Mellisa Anggraeni, the lawyer representing three of the contestants, has stated that many other participants are likely to step forward with similar allegations. In response, the Miss Universe Indonesia Organisation, along with the global Miss Universe Organisation, have both pledged to thoroughly investigate these troubling claims. They have emphasized their commitment to addressing allegations of sexual impropriety with utmost seriousness.

Body checks are not uncommon in the country; however, the norm does not entail stripping contestants naked. Maria Harfanti, a former Miss Indonesia, explained that organizers typically request information such as the contestants’ BMI (body mass index) to assess their body proportions.

Indonesia has traditionally welcomed beauty pageants, although organizers are cautious not to offend conservative segments of society. In 2013, the Miss World pageant, held in this predominantly Muslim nation, refrained from including a bikini round to respect local sensibilities.

Miss Universe, now in its 73rd edition, enjoys immense popularity in Southeast Asia, particularly in countries like Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand. Winners of this prestigious pageant often achieve celebrity status and become influential figures on social media platforms.

With the brand’s ongoing efforts to be more inclusive, the owner, Anne Jakrajutatip, a Thai transgender woman and media mogul, has played a vital role in reshaping the competition, allowing married women, transgender women, and single mothers to participate.

