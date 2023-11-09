Miss Universe Indonesia Contestants Allege Invasive Body Checks and Topless Photographs

Six finalists in this year’s Miss Universe Indonesia beauty pageant have come forward with disturbing allegations against the organizers. They have filed police complaints, accusing the pageant officials of subjecting them to invasive “body checks” and requesting topless photographs.

According to Mellisa Anggraini, the attorney representing the women, the contestants were asked to remove their tops so that the pageant officials could examine their bodies for scars, cellulite, and tattoos. The shocking part is that these “body checks” were not included in the event’s schedule, leaving the participants feeling violated and humiliated.

Furthermore, one of the contestants revealed that she was asked to pose inappropriately, including being instructed to open her legs. The photos were allegedly taken with male officials present in the room, adding to the discomfort and embarrassment experienced by the contestants.

The police reports submitted by the complainants include additional evidence such as documents and videos supporting their claims. The incidents reportedly occurred on August 1, just two days before the grand final in Jakarta.

In response to these allegations, Miss Universe organizers have stated that they take allegations of sexual abuse and impropriety very seriously. They have reassured that providing a safe environment for women is their utmost priority, and they are conducting an investigation into the matter.

On the other hand, the Miss Universe Indonesia organizers have yet to respond to the allegations publicly. Director Poppy Capella released a statement on Instagram, stating that they are closely monitoring the situation and will conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the truth.

The allegations made by the Miss Universe Indonesia contestants shed light on the importance of ensuring the safety and respect of participants in beauty pageants. It emphasizes the need for strict guidelines and protocols to prevent any form of abuse or exploitation.

As investigations continue, these allegations bring attention to the broader issue of consent and boundaries in the beauty pageant industry. It is crucial to create an environment where contestants feel empowered and respected, rather than subjected to invasive and demeaning practices.