Miss Universe Indonesia Contestants Demand Respect and Dignity

JAKARTA, Indonesia − The Miss Universe Organization has terminated its partnership with PT Capella Swastika Karya, the Indonesian franchisee, following complaints from contestants about sexual harassment during the recent Miss Universe Indonesia pageant. The organization has also decided to cancel the upcoming Miss Universe Malaysia pageant, as the Indonesian franchisee holds the license for both events.

The controversy arose when six contestants filed complaints with the police, alleging that they were asked to strip down to their underwear for “body checks” in the presence of about two dozen people, including men. Five of the contestants claimed that they were then photographed topless without their consent.

The Miss Universe Organization expressed its disappointment with the franchise’s failure to uphold their brand standards and ethics. In a statement released on social media, they stated, “In light of what we have learned took place at Miss Universe Indonesia, it has become clear that this franchise has not lived up to our brand standards and ethics.”

Miss Universe Indonesia serves as a platform to select the country’s representative for the prestigious Miss Universe contest. This year’s pageant took place from July 29 to August 3, and Fabienne Nicole Groeneveld emerged as the winner.

PT Capella Swastika Karya took over the license for Miss Universe Indonesia from Yayasan Putri Indonesia (YPI) in March. The company’s founder, Poppy Capella, denied any involvement in the physical examination during the contest and vehemently condemned violence and sexual harassment.

The victims of this incident expressed feeling violated and traumatized. Police Director Hengki Haryadi confirmed that the contestants were forced to undress and undergo a physical examination in a hotel ballroom. Authorities are currently reviewing surveillance footage and offering psychological support to the victims.

The Miss Universe Organization emphasized that there are no specific physical requirements, such as height, weight, or body dimensions, to participate in a Miss Universe pageant worldwide. They thanked the Indonesian contestants for their courage in speaking out and offered their apologies, assuring that they would evaluate their current franchise agreement and policies to prevent similar misconduct from occurring in the future.

This incident has sparked controversy within Indonesia, a predominantly Muslim country known for its tolerant and pluralistic society that respects freedom of expression. While most Muslims in Indonesia are moderate, a small hard-line fringe has become increasingly vocal. In 2013, conservative Muslim groups protested against the Miss World competition, leading to the relocation of the event from Jakarta to Bali and a change in dress requirements for the participants.

