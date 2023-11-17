Miss Universe Organization Cuts Ties with Indonesian Organizer Amidst Sexual Harassment Allegations

The Miss Universe Organization has announced its decision to sever ties with its Indonesian franchisee following allegations of sexual harassment made by contestants. In addition, the organization has made the difficult choice of canceling this year’s Malaysia pageant, which was organized by the same franchisee.

The US-based organization released a statement stating that it will no longer be working with PT Capella Swastika Karya and its national director, Poppy Capella, who also holds the license for Miss Universe Malaysia. This decision comes after six Miss Universe Indonesia contestants filed complaints with the police, accusing the local organizers of subjecting them to inappropriate “body checks.”

The Miss Universe Organization has made it clear that the franchisee failed to adhere to its brand standards, ethics, and expectations, as outlined in their franchise handbook and code of conduct. The organization emphasized that the safety and well-being of the contestants are its top priority.

Authorities in Jakarta have yet to respond to the allegations, but the police have assured the public that they will thoroughly investigate the matter.

In response to the allegations, Poppy Capella took to Instagram to deny any involvement in or knowledge of the reported sexual harassment. She emphasized that she does not condone such behavior and stated that she was not part of the process of organizing Miss Universe Indonesia 2023.

The Jakarta contest was originally held to select Indonesia’s representative for the upcoming Miss Universe competition scheduled to take place in El Salvador later this year. However, due to these troubling allegations, the Miss Universe Organization has decided to cancel the Malaysia pageant and is reassessing its policies and procedures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

It is important to note that the Miss Universe Organization has clarified that there are no specific measurement or body dimension requirements to participate in their pageant worldwide, further highlighting their dedication to inclusivity.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What prompted the Miss Universe Organization to sever ties with its Indonesian franchisee?

A: The organization made this decision in response to sexual harassment allegations made by contestants against the local organizers.

Q: How did the Indonesian franchisee respond to the allegations?

A: The national director and license owner, Poppy Capella, denied any involvement or knowledge of the reported sexual harassment and emphasized her disapproval of such behavior.

Q: Will there be a Miss Universe Malaysia pageant this year?

A: No. The Miss Universe Organization has canceled this year’s Malaysia pageant amidst the sexual harassment allegations.

Q: What measures will the Miss Universe Organization take to prevent similar incidents in the future?

A: The organization is currently evaluating its policies and procedures to ensure the safety and well-being of its contestants.

Q: Are there any specific body requirements to participate in the Miss Universe pageant?

A: No, there are no specific measurement or body dimension requirements to join the Miss Universe pageant worldwide.