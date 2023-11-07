Miss Universe Indonesia Franchise Cut for Sexual Harassment: A Call for Stronger Protection

The recent scandal surrounding the Miss Universe Indonesia pageant has led to the severing of ties between the Miss Universe Organization and its Indonesian franchisee, PT Capella Swastika Karya. Following complaints from six contestants, ranging from unwarranted body checks to invasive photography, the incident highlights the urgent need for stronger protection against sexual harassment in the beauty industry.

During the pageant, contestants were unexpectedly asked to strip down to their underwear for “body checks” in the presence of approximately two dozen people, including men. Shockingly, five of the contestants were then subjected to topless photography without their consent. The Miss Universe Organization, headquartered in New York, swiftly responded by cutting its ties with the Indonesian franchisee and canceling the upcoming Miss Universe Malaysia pageant, which was also under the franchisee’s control.

The aftermath of the incident has sparked public outrage and raised important questions about the safety and well-being of participants in beauty pageants. The Miss Universe Organization, known for its influential platform, issued a statement expressing their disappointment in the Indonesian franchisee’s failure to meet their brand standards and ethics.

While PT Capella Swastika Karya’s National Director, Poppy Capella, denied involvement in the physical examination and expressed her opposition to any form of violence or sexual harassment, the victims’ accounts paint a disturbing picture. Jakarta police have launched an investigation, examining surveillance footage and providing psychological support to the affected contestants.

This scandal serves as a stark reminder that beauty pageants must prioritize the protection and dignity of participants. It is crucial for organizers worldwide to establish comprehensive guidelines ensuring consent, respect, and a safe environment for contestants. Body shaming and invasive practices have no place in the modern beauty industry. By fostering a culture of empowerment and inclusivity, pageant organizers can lead the way in promoting positive change and setting higher standards for the industry as a whole.

In the wake of this incident, it is heartening to see the Miss Universe Organization acknowledging the bravery of the Indonesian contestants who came forward and apologizing for their troubling experience. This should serve as a call to action for all stakeholders to reevaluate their practices and work collectively to prevent future occurrences of sexual harassment. Ultimately, by upholding the principles of respect and consent, beauty pageants can become positive platforms for empowering women and celebrating their achievements.