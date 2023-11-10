Contestants of Miss Universe Indonesia File Complaints of Sexual Harassment

Six contestants of Miss Universe Indonesia have recently come forward to file police complaints against the pageant organizers, alleging sexual harassment during the competition. The contestants claim that they were subjected to inappropriate “body checks,” which involved being asked to strip down to their underwear in a room filled with over 20 people. According to their lawyer, Mellisa Anggraeni, the female contestants were then photographed topless without their consent.

This incident raises serious concerns regarding the well-being and safety of participants in beauty pageants. It is crucial to ensure that such events provide a safe and respectful environment for all contestants. The allegations of sexual abuse and impropriety must be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. The Miss Universe Organization, in response to the allegations, expressed their commitment to providing a safe place for women and stated that they are closely looking into the matter.

The Miss Universe Indonesia pageant took place in Jakarta from July 29 to August 3. This incident highlights the importance of upholding professional standards and ethical conduct within the industry. Contestants should never be subjected to any form of harassment, and their dignity must be respected at all times.

While the Miss Universe Organization has been overseeing the pageant since 1952, Indonesia, with its large Muslim population, has previously expressed reservations about hosting beauty contests. This incident further underscores the need for continued dialogue and collaboration to ensure that cultural sensitivities are respected while maintaining a safe and inclusive environment for all participants.

In recent years, the pageant industry has made efforts to promote diversity and inclusivity. However, the incident in Miss Universe Indonesia serves as a reminder that there is still progress to be made. It is essential for pageant organizers to uphold the values they claim to represent and prioritize the well-being of contestants. Additionally, it is crucial to establish clear guidelines and protocols to prevent any form of harassment or mistreatment during the pageant.

By addressing these concerns and taking appropriate action, the Miss Universe Organization and other pageant organizers can work towards creating a safer and more inclusive environment for all participants.