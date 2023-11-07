Women File Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Harassment in Miss Universe Indonesia Beauty Pageant

Several women who participated in the Miss Universe Indonesia beauty pageant have filed a lawsuit against the organizers, accusing them of sexual harassment. The incident occurred two days before the crowning ceremony when the finalists were allegedly asked to strip for a “body check.” Surprisingly, the finalists were not informed about such a procedure and believed it was a fitting process.

According to the contestants’ lawyer, Mellisa Anggraini, all 30 finalists had to undergo the unexpected body check, and five of them were even asked to pose topless. The examination took place in a room with more than 20 people, including men, making the contestants feel uncomfortable and violated.

The number of women coming forward with allegations may increase as more finalists have given their lawyer the authority to report the incidents. The participants have not remained silent, as they filed a police report, prompting an investigation into the matter.

The Miss Universe Organization has acknowledged the allegations and assured the public that the safety of the contestants is their utmost priority. They are actively looking into the matter and will take appropriate action based on the findings. Miss Universe Indonesia also posted statements on their social media accounts, addressing the ongoing situation and emphasizing that they are closely monitoring it.

The beauty pageant, held in Jakarta, was organized to select Indonesia’s representative for the annual Miss Universe competition. Poppy Capella, the national director, denied allegations of receiving money from the pageant winner and urged people to stop spreading false information. However, the statements released by the organization did not directly address the sexual harassment allegations.

The Miss Universe Indonesia pageant, owned by Thai celebrity media tycoon Chakrapong “Anne” Chakrajutathib, has faced controversy since last year’s acquisition for $31 million. Despite these challenges, the competition proceeded, and 23-year-old Fabiënne Nicole Groeneveld was crowned as Indonesia’s representative for the international Miss Universe pageant.