In a surprising turn of events, Karen Celebertti, the director of the Miss Nicaragua beauty pageant, has stepped down from her position following charges of treason. The accusations against Celebertti allege that she manipulated the contest in favor of beauty queens who are critical of the government.

The controversy erupted after Sheynnis Palacios, the winner of Miss Nicaragua, achieved international success by capturing the coveted Miss Universe title. However, this triumph quickly turned sour when photographs of Palacios participating in anti-government protests in 2018 surfaced. These images ignited the government’s rage and prompted widespread celebration among the Nicaraguan people.

The Nicaraguan government, led by President Daniel Ortega, initially expressed pride and joy over Palacios’s victory. However, their sentiments quickly shifted as the photographs circulated. The national flag, carried by Palacios during the protests, had become a symbol of the anti-government movement that had swept through the country in 2018 before being brutally suppressed.

The government’s swift change in attitude led to the accusations against Celebertti and her subsequent resignation. Reports suggest that she and her daughter were denied entry into Nicaragua, forcing them to travel to Mexico. Additionally, Celebertti’s husband and son, who co-own the local Miss Universe franchise, were arrested on charges of treason.

The police have released a statement claiming that the family participated in “terrorist actions” during the 2018 anti-government protests. They allege that the family conspired to use the beauty pageants as platforms for political ambushes, financed by foreign agents. Despite no trial being held, the statement insists that the family must serve their sentence according to Nicaraguan law.

Celebertti has vehemently denied any political involvement in the beauty pageants she organized. However, the resignation of Celebertti has sparked hope among critics of the government that her husband and son will be released.

The situation in Nicaragua remains tense as anti-government protests have been illegal since 2018. The events surrounding the Miss Nicaragua pageant serve as a reminder of the ongoing political divisions within the country.

